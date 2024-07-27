Home News and Features ‘Tis the (Yard Sale) Season News and FeaturesLivingPhoto Story ‘Tis the (Yard Sale) Season By John Lazenby - July 27, 2024 0 Facebook Twitter Email A girl surveys a set of front steps full of horses at a yard sale on Liberty Street earlier in July. Photo by John Lazenby. The annual Liberty Street Yard Sale brought lots of shoppers on July 13, and yard sales continue to abound in central Vermont. Photos by John Lazenby. Emma Kaplan and her books. Shoppers Cassidy, left, and Lyra McNamara discovered the horses with their mother, Rachel Borgatti. Lemonade stand number two, advertised by cousins James Jackson, left, and Arlo Ohashi, with help from Corin Heney and Auggie Ohashi, at left, in the distance. Liberty Street shoppers checking out the deals. Not one but two lemonade stands, this one owned and operated by Hadley ??, Clara Leopold, and Molly Groberg. You could still get something — a lot of somethings — for a quarter at the Liberty Street Yard Sale. From cheese graters to kayaks, books to saddles, the Liberty Street Yard Sale covered a lot of ground. Shoppers strolled the sidewalks. Garret and Hayden Elmendorf roll their daughter, Izzy, (and a purchase) through the annual Liberty Street yard sale on July 13. Jay Graves was downsizing his jigsaw puzzle collection. Alison Donovan had a variety of things for sale, including a sea kayak. UNDERWRITING SUPPORT PROVIDED BY