Soccer Excitement!

UNDERWRITING SUPPORT PROVIDED BY

by J. Gregory Gerdel A highly skilled men’s soccer team from the U.S. Virgin Islands will be playing the Montpelier All Stars Thursday, July 11, at 6 p.m. at the Vermont College of Fine Arts soccer field. The Bengray Boys Sports Club team is on a multi-day tour in Vermont, playing in several towns, including Waterbury on Tuesday, July 9, versus Zenbarn, and Wednesday, July 10, versus Capital Soccer. The final game will be in Chelsea, which has a long-standing tradition of competitive soccer teams, on Saturday, July 13. All games start at 6 p.m. The Montpelier game comes on the one-year anniversary of the 2023 flood.“This event is an opportunity to bring our community together, reflect on the devastating floods, celebrate our present, and look forward to a bright future together,” organizers said. Montpelier’s All Stars team includes several players (and coaches) who will be familiar to local soccer fans: Eric Bagley, Rob Moran, Aaron Ancel, Isaac Padberg, Todd Wood, Noah Fishman, Emmanuel Riby-Williams, and Jeff Weinstein, among others.