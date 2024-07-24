Nature Watch, July 24, 2024

UNDERWRITING SUPPORT PROVIDED BY

The balancing point now between summer and fall, as goldenrod and Queen Anne’s lace begin to bloom, and phoebes, barn swallows, and others that often nest more than once, are on their second brood. But the flow of expected natural events is off for me, with so many changes and unknowns. Merlins nesting nearby create havoc amongst the songbirds, leafless ash trees leave vacant breaks in the tree canopy. New plants from other continents appear, and summer thunderheads, when they mound up on the horizon, raise concern.