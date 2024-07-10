Nature Watch, July 10, 2024

UNDERWRITING SUPPORT PROVIDED BY

Now on the few remaining hilly, limey, hardwood slopes that are intact and uncut, the Winooski River Valley’s namesake sends up thousands of starbursts, a celebration of summer, a promise of next year’s wild leeks! A hillside washed with these flowers, which appear after the leaves are dormant, is stunning. But wild leeks can only survive, if, in spring, we refuse those that have been dug, bulb and all, and only use a few leaves very sparingly. Almost 50 years in the same location and long lives in the woods, have shown us the loss of so many wild edibles!