Montpelier Council Discusses Increasing Homelessness; Short Term Rental Ordinance Fails

Short Term Rental Ordinance Fails

Partial Violation of Open Meeting Law Addressed

Homelessness in central Vermont continues to increase, according to Rick DeAngelis, co-director of Good Samaritan Haven. In fact, he told the Montpelier City Council during its July 17 meeting, Vermont has the second highest per capita rate of homelessness in the U.S. As part of a discussion about the increasing homelessness, speaker David Swett indicated that he himself is unhoused, and he praised the Montpelier Police Department for doing a good job dealing with homeless people downtown. “If we were in Concord (New Hampshire, where Swett said he was from), they would beat the crap out of us,” he said. “You guys did a great job. You let us do our own thing during the winter, but you started to clean up when tourists started coming around.” Community member Stephen Whitaker had a different take. He said police “harass” homeless people for things like building fires and intervening when sex offenders try to camp out next to others. Police Chief Eric Nordensen said his department is a “spoke on the wheel” of those who work with homeless citizens. Calls to the police department relating to homeless people have increased to nearly a quarter of all calls in July. This month so far, he said, 21.95% of all calls were related to the conduct of people without homes. But people should be mindful about when it is time to call the police. A look at the July 8 to July 14 Montpelier Police Department Media Log show entries including “unhoused individual with an open container” on Taylor Street, “report of unhoused individual causing disturbance at the park and ride,” “reported sexual assault at an encampment,” “Callie Andrews, (23), transient, was arrested for violations of conditions of release,” and “encampment on public land” at the Dog River Park and Ride among several other entries.State’s Attorney Michelle Donnelly addressed the challenges of working with those who are unhoused who find themselves in the court system. “It is hard to solve problems in the criminal justice system when people’s basic needs aren’t being met,” she said. As an example, unhoused people have trouble keeping track of their calendar to make court dates, she said. This leads to additional charges and arrest warrants. Additionally, some people have trouble not violating a condition of release related to staying away from certain people because the offender may live in the same motel, shelter, or encampment as the other person. This also leads to additional charges and arrests. Reports of increased violations of conditions of release for people to avoid drinking alcohol are also rampant. Rick DeAngelis, co-director of Good Samaritan Haven said homelessness is a “deeply rooted complex national problem affecting the country” including all New England states. However, Vermont has the second highest rate per capita in the United States, and Washington County has the highest rate of all Vermont counties. DeAngelis said there are currently 500 people experiencing homelessness in Washington County, with 260 living in motel rooms, 100 on shelter beds, and about 100 who are completely unsheltered. Of the unsheltered group, about 60 are children. There are about 87 homeless people within city limits as of July 15, he said, with 57 living at the Economy Inn and about 30 either in a tent, under a bridge, or otherwise outside. Good Samaritan Haven operates three shelters, he said, with one recovery-oriented shelter in Barre Town and one in Barre with minimum behavior requirements — meaning “guests” can minimally abuse substances and exhibit anti-social behavior and still get sheltered. The third, the Welcome Center on Route 302 in Berlin, provides 18 trauma-informed rooms with 31 beds. Additionally, Good Samaritan Haven operated an emergency winter shelter at the former Elks Club building on Country Club Road. That shelter was reopened on July 10 during the flood last week. “We are glad to do these annual seasonal shelters, but the need is so great. … There are people right now who are barely hanging on,” DeAngelis said, adding that he would like to see a year-round shelter in Montpelier. No action was taken following the discussion.The council refused to enact a proposed short term rental ordinance drafted by the Montpelier Housing Committee, ultimately deeming it too much extra work for over-extended city staff and not yet justified by existing data. Those who support the ordinance said it would prevent property owners and potential predatory investors from taking long-term affordable housing off the market during a housing crisis. Those against the ordinance said there isn’t enough data showing how much long-term affordable housing is actually being kept off the market because of short term rentals. Matthew Fitzgerald, who said he owns 91 College Street, claimed he turned his structure into two long-term rental apartments with one short term Airbnb. He said he would not have sunk in the $800,000 he said he invested had he known this ordinance would be enacted. City council member Tim Heney said he thought the ordinance was fear-based rather than data driven. However, he made a motion to accept the part of the ordinance defining short term rental properties, and the part calling for people to register properties as short term rentals. This would allow the council to know how many units are being operated as short term rentals and to know who to call in the case of an emergency, Heney said. Council member Cary Brown said if they act after short term rental properties become a problem, it will be too late to prevent the housing losses. She made a motion to approve the entire ordinance. The council voted against adopting the full ordinance, but members voted for approving the definition and registry portion of the ordinance.The city council voted to acknowledge and ratify the city council meeting July 17, despite a partial violation of the open meeting law. The violation entailed the physical printing of the meeting warning, which contained an incorrect date of the meeting when it was posted in paper form at two locations in the city. However, the city’s website had the correct date posted. Steve Whitaker told The Bridge that he believed, since the meeting had been incorrectly warned, that the entire meeting was illegal as was the business conducted during it.