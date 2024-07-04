Mobile Mexican Consulate at Christ Church Attracts Nearly 200 Migrant Workers

UNDERWRITING SUPPORT PROVIDED BY

Nearly 200 Mexicans living in central Vermont and beyond attended the Mexican Mobile Consulate event at Christ Episcopal Church in Montpelier on Saturday, June 22. Pews in the sanctuary on State Street were pushed aside to make way for tables and chairs and a large Mexican rug. In the hall next to the sanctuary a line of computer stations staffed by workers from the Mexican consulate in Boston helped people with documents ranging from passports to birth certificates and the identification cards needed to get driver’s licenses. Outside the church, vaccinations and health checks were available through UVM Extension’s Bridges to Health program in partnership with the Vermont Department of Health. Food was served in the courtyard. About 165 people had either signed up ahead of time or showed up without an appointment for the day-long event, organized by the Central Vermont Refugee Action Network (CVRAN), according to CVRAN volunteer Peter Thoms. “They’ve been busy all day,” he said. “The church has been welcoming beyond belief.” The Mexican Consulate had set up printers and 11 computers and was there to issue documents to “anyone from Mexico who’s working in Vermont, living in Vermont, who needs passports, driver’s licenses, ID cards, or birth certificates for children born (here),” Thoms said.Thanks to about 30 volunteers, the annual event held in Montpelier was the largest in the past five years, Thoms said, noting that these events used to be held in the Bethany Church before the 2023 flood severely damaged that building. The nonprofit organization Migrant Justice was on hand to assist, and helped spread the word about the event, according to Thoms.