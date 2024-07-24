UNDERWRITING SUPPORT PROVIDED BY
Intimate Japanese-Style Jazz Bar to Open in August, Featuring Coffee, Beer, Wine, and Vinyl Records
Hepcat, a small eight-stool bar with a high-quality sound system that will feature vinyl records, is set to open in late August at 6A State Street in Montpelier, in the space formerly occupied by Katie’s Jewels, according to owner Christopher Gleason. Katie’s Jewels is now located on East State Street behind Bohemian Bakery. Gleason will be spinning from his collection of nearly 3,000 records and running the bar by himself from 2 p.m. to about 9 or 10 p.m., he said. Rather than a busy bar scene, he envisions a place where people will be “contemplating, writing, reading, chatting, and enjoying themselves.” He said his records will be the centerpiece of the bar, not background music. During the day, he plans to mostly play jazz. “As the night progresses, we may play more soul and rock and roll,” he said. “Each day I will read the room.” He said he will be open to requests. Gleason, who has been to Japan five times, said Hepcat is influenced by bars he has seen there. Several years ago, he operated a pop-up coffee bar called Tremolo at The Front art gallery on Barre Street and at Buch Spieler on Langdon Street.At Hepcat, he will serve pour-over coffee, espresso, beer, wine, and a few light snacks. Cocktails may be added in the future. He does not plan to offer take-out, but he is open to customers bringing food with them. “I am okay with people getting a sandwich at Enna or a slice at Positive Pie or whatever and eating it here,” he said. There will be a stand-up counter in addition to the eight stools, but Gleason wants to keep the bar “low density.” Gleason signed his lease in February and left his job a couple of weeks ago to focus on the Hepcat project. He had high praise for his landlord, Lucky Boardman. “He has been amazing,” he said. “He gave me some free rent, did plumbing work at cost, and deferred some of the costs over the life of the lease.” “Market rents for businesses in Montpelier have come way down,” Gleason said. “This may not have been something I could have done two to five years ago.” A 10-year resident of Montpelier, Gleason said “I love Montpelier, I have a lot of connections here, and I really wanted to bring this to this town. I’m concerned about flooding, but if it floods, I won’t be alone.” Gleason is trying to raise funds to help with his start-up costs through a crowdfunding platform that rewards donations with 120% back in credits at the business: numarket.co/fund/hepcat. Hepcat can be followed on Instagram at @hepcat_hifi.