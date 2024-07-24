History Corner: A Nod to Vermont Historian Abby Maria Hemenway

UNDERWRITING SUPPORT PROVIDED BY

Compiling the early history of Vermont was not easy for Abby Maria Hemenway, yet she pulled together the histories of most towns in the entire state over 30 years before she died in 1890. Born in Ludlow in 1828, Hemenway remained childless and single her entire life while devoting her time to teaching, writing, and editing. Her first published work, “Poets and Poetry of Vermont,” was published in 1858, according to an article titled “Abby Hemenway’s Thirty-Year Legacy” with the author unnamed but published on vermonthistoryexplorer.org. Hemenway included three of her own poems in that collection. Its success apparently fueled her dreams to try a more ambitious publishing goal of gathering contributions about the early history of every town in Vermont. While it was acceptable for women to write poetry in the 1800s, history was not “ladylike behavior.” To accomplish her desire to publish a complete history of the state county by county and town by town, Hemenway advertised for writers within each town in alphabetical order, beginning with Addison County. She immediately ran into skepticism and conflict from Middlebury College and the Middlebury Historical Society, which had been trying to do the same thing but had failed. The society sent her a letter saying her endeavor was not suitable work for a woman, and besides, “how could she expect to do what 40 men have been trying to do for 16 years and could not?” according to the article “Remarkable women from the past: Abby Maria Hemenway” published in the Addison Independent on May 7, 2020 (also without author credit). And yet, volume I of “Vermont Historical Gazetteer” was published in 1868. Its 1,096 pages included towns in Addison, Bennington, Caledonia, Chittenden, and Essex counties. Hemenway went on to compile volumes II through IV, which caused her much stress and personal poverty, according to the Addison Independent. Hemenway got some funding from the Vermont Legislature, but eventually her coffers were drained.In fact, she got into so much debt, her Montpelier publishing company confiscated her volumes as collateral until they could collect money from her. So, “with no books to sell she could neither meet her bills or prepare volumes V and VI. In desperation she broke into the Montpelier bindery at night and took the books,” the article in the Vermont History Explorer states. She fled to Chicago in order to escape creditors and try to finish her work. She had Vermont history contributors send text to her in Chicago for the remaining towns in Windham County, after which she compiled the historic accounts and attempted to get money to publish the rest of her work. After her death, her sister managed to find the materials to complete volume V, but volume VI was never written.