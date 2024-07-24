Heard on the Street, July 24, 2024

Showers to be Added to Elks Club Emergency Shelter

Montpelier Expands Portable Toilet Availability

Big Lots Closing

Berlin Pond’s Dickey Dam Deemed to be Inefficient

Berlin Appoints New Fire Warden

The city of Montpelier has received quotes for two showers to be installed at the Good Samaritan Haven emergency shelter at the Country Club Road property for the winter of 2024–2025. One of the showers will comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act requirements. Work will also be done to extend sprinkler coverage and to replace outside doors. The emergency shelter at the Country Club Road property was reopened to provide shelter during this year’s July 11 flooding.The city of Montpelier has assumed rental of the portable toilet located at the former Elk’s Club property on Country Club Road. There are now portable toilets available at city hall, the rec center on Barre Street, and the Country Club Road property, according to the July 19 city manager’s report.BIg Lots is closing its doors. The Bridge observed people holding banners on the Barre Montpelier Road July 27, as well as banners on the side of the business indicating the closure. The company website also has a large orange notification stating “Closing this location.”State inspectors say the Dickey Dam at Berlin Pond has “inefficiencies,” according to Berlin Selectperson Ture Nelson. Those at a recent Berlin Select Board meeting expressed concern about the water supply for the city of Montpelier should the dam be compromised. The town is looking to apply for funds from FEMA to pay for repairs, meeting minutes state.The Berlin Selectboard has appointed Nick Garbacik as fire warden in June during its June 17 meeting. Residents are asked to contact their town fire warden in order to obtain a burn permit 24 hours in advance of desired burn.