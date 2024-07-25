Flooding All Over Again: Photo Essay

A boy stands on the remains of Brook Road just outside Plainfield village on July 11. By the next day dump trucks and excavators were filling in the gap the brook had gouged out of the road. Photo by John Lazenby.
The photos below are a sampling of what photographers John Lazenby and Terry Allen captured while travelling around central Vermont in the weeks since central Vermont flooded on July 10 and 11, from the remnants of hurricane Beryl.
Elm STreet resident Jean Wilder works to shovel a thick layer of dirt and sand off of her driveway on Jul 12 after torrential rains from the remnants of Hurricane Beryl hit central Vermont. Photo by John Lazenby.
Hilary Conant stopped by to hug her downstairs neighbor Kati Jennings, whose first-floor apartment on Hudson Avenue in Plainfield was flooded. Photo by John Lazenby.
Jane and Owen Bradley on the porch of their flood-damaged house next to Great Brook in Plainfield. Photo by John Lazenby.
Shaw’s supermarket in Montpelier at 5:50 a.m. July 11, 2024; the river had crested at 14.45 feet that night, about six inches below flooding levels.
Robbie Hilton leads the way as a flood-damaged sofa comes out of an apartment on Hudson Avenue in Plainfield. Photos by John Lazenby.
Pieces of a house in Plainfield washed down the Winooski River to East Montpelier. This photo is taken on Route 2, just east of Coburn Road. Photo by Terry Allen.
A man stands in the mud left behind from the flood on North Main Street in Barre. Photo by Terry Allen.
What was apparently a building from Wrightsville Beach floats in the middle of the reservoir on July 12. Photo by John Lazenby.
Dennis Shaffer, left, and Jenna Jerome, volunteers from Green Mountain Community Fitness, shovel out the basement crawl space at Susan Grimaldi’s next to Great Brook in Plainfield village. Farther back in the crawl space are Esther Erbe and Cady Hart-Petterssen. Photo by John Lazenby.
Nate Peatman negotiates the mud on Second Street and North Main in Barre on July 11. Photo by John Lazenby.
Friends and family gathered to help clean up the damage at the home of Owen and Jane Bradley. Photo by John Lazenby.
A shed washed into the river in Plainfield. Photo by Terry Allen
Artist Peggy Watson worked on her space in front of Bear Pond Books near the corner of State and Main during "Flood the Street with Art," a Montpelier Alive fundraiser that invited anyone to make chalk art on the sidewalks at State and Main, and was followed up by benefit concerts in the evening. Photo by John Lazenby.