Flood the Streets with Art July 10 and 11

UNDERWRITING SUPPORT PROVIDED BY

Local groups plan to flood downtown Montpelier with art to celebrate “resiliency and hope on the one-year anniversary of the Montpelier Flood,” a press release states. The flood happened last summer on July 10 and 11, and so on this July 10 and 11, the Montpelier Senior Activity Center, along with Montpelier Alive, the Center for Arts and Learning, the Kellogg-Hubbard Library, and the T.W. Wood Gallery plans to welcome community members and artists to create temporary chalk art installations on city sidewalks throughout the event. It is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, July 10 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. in downtown Montpelier. Last summer, on July 10 and 11, “the confluence of the Winooski and North Branch rivers flooded downtown Montpelier with several feet of water. The flood left behind inches of mud and enormous piles of debris that were removed from downtown buildings. It also revealed a flood of caring individuals who pitched in to help residents, businesses, churches, and government buildings clean up from the disaster. In the year since, the city has shown resilience and grit, working hard to recover from the physical and financial damage the flood caused. To honor and celebrate this ongoing determination, Flood the Streets with Art is intended to be a sign of hope as new memories of our city streets are created, and this year, they will be flooded with art,” according to the release. To participate, people must register between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the tent by Christ Church (64 State Street, Montpelier). There, people will be assigned a section of sidewalk to draw on. Chalk will be provided, and there is no cost. At eight locations around downtown, professional artists will be selected to create their interpretation of Montpelier’s resilience since the flood. There will also be live music and dance performances throughout downtown Montpelier to accompany the artwork. From 12 to 1 p.m., the first Brown Bag Concert of the summer, featuring the Bent Nails House Band, will take place on the Christ Church lawn. Then, from 4 to 7 p.m., the community is invited to celebrate the vibrancy of an art-covered downtown; view the sidewalk art, hear stories of resilience, and listen to a live music and dance concert on the Christ Church lawn. Flood the Streets with Art will allow us to tell our stories and make new, vibrant, and hopeful memories of our downtown.