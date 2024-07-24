Flood Disaster 2.0: Community Steps Up

Montpelier Youths Mucking OutThe Montpelier Youth Conservation Corps — a group of teens that dedicated a tremendous amount of labor to cleaning up Montpelier after the 2023 flood — showed up in force for the second year in a row. This time, it wasn’t needed in Montpelier, so they spread to nearby communities. Given the option to stay in town or offer flood relief, 24 of the 31 teens in this year’s Corps volunteered to muck out basements, Parks Director Alec Ellsworth told The Bridge in an email. “We sent a crew of 12 to Plainfield and a crew of 12 to Barre. We also sent a truck full of supplies to each location (on Thursday, July 11). These were leftover supplies from last year’s flood, as well as large items that can be loaned out like industrial dehumidifiers, box fans, shop vacs, etc.”
Barre UpFloodwaters reached Barre for the second year in a row on July 10 and 11, and the city’s local long-term recovery group Barre Up immediately responded along with the city of Barre, other organizations, and individual volunteers. According to a release from Barre Up, volunteers gathered at the Aldrich Library immediately after the flood: “There [Barre Up] handed out supplies, provided assistance to those affected by the flood, and deployed volunteer workers to flooded residences in the most hard-hit areas of the city.” Between July 10 and July 14, according to Barre Up, volunteers canvassed 19 streets: River Street, Brook Street, First through Sixth streets, Cliff Street, East Street, Park Street, Maple Grove Street, Laurel Street, Scampini Square, Vine Street, lower Berlin Street, Currier Park, North Street, and Eastern Avenue. Barre Up also noted in a press release that “91 total residential sites were engaged in some sort of contact with volunteers and crews. The results of those visits were that seven sites were approached to begin assistance and the residents have identified needs and are ready to receive volunteers; six sites have commenced reparative work; 15 sites had needs that were beyond the capabilities of available volunteers. (“In this case referrals are made and work is paused until safety needs are addressed,” the release noted); seven sites had residents self-identify that their property had low-priority needs; 12 sites have their immediate issues solved and are ready to move on to a next construction phase with Barre Up, and 39 sites have their immediate issues resolved for now through labor or referral. Another five sites have unresolved issues and will be recanvassed, the release stated. For info about volunteering and donating, go to barreup.org or find them on facebook at @barreup. The organization is actively seeking volunteers and has been meeting daily at the Aldrich Library. “We have dispatched over 300 volunteers, but the damage to Barre is incredible and the need remains very high,” Barre Up’s Shawna Trader said in a video posted on Facebook. “ Trader said all help is welcome, five minutes, five hours, light duty or heavy duty.
CadetsPost-flood, about 50 cadets from the Vermont Wing of the Civil Air Patrol participating in a weeklong leadership experience focused on aerospace education, emergency service, and service to others visited Barre to help, according to a release from the Vermont Wing Encampment. The program is part of the U.S. Air Force Auxiliary, Civil Air Patrol, and includes students ages 12 to 21. Cadets showed up at the Barre Auditorium with a semi-truck trailer “full of materials and tools for the response efforts for the recent flooding,” according to the release. “… the cadets and staff loaded trailers and a truck up with the tools, including shovels, rakes, heavy duty plastic bags, and storage bins.”
Fundraising for RecoveryMontpelier Alive and the Montpelier Senior Activity Center have jointly raised over $10,000 for flood relief for central Vermont communities that were hammered by this month’s flooding. Donations will be accepted through August 1, said Katie Trautz, executive director of Montpelier Alive. “We first raised over $7,000 in just 24 hours (during the flood), and the number has slowly been rising since then. I am so proud of our community for stepping in when the need calls,” Trautz said in an email to The Bridge. The two organizations partnered on “Flood the Streets with Art,” a commemorative event intended to mark the anniversary of the 2023 flood that devastated much of Montpelier. It was rescheduled from July 10 to July 17 because of the rainstorms that ultimately led to yet another flood. The event pivoted into a fundraiser for neighboring communities that included donation buckets and benefit concerts in the evening, plus sidewalk chalk art open to all. “We plan to distribute the funding between two or three communities depending on how much we are able to raise,” an email from Montpelier Alive said. “Funds will go directly to the organizations working on flood recovery in those communities. The campaign is only open for a limited time, so donate soon!” Donations through Montpelier Alive can be made at montpelieralive.app.neoncrm.com/forms/flood-relief-for-neighbors?mc_cid=87e339f955 through August 1. The Barre Community Relief Fund has also been raising funds to assist with flood recovery. Its website — barrecommunityrelief.org/donate — features flood resources, grant applications, and an opportunity to donate. Dozens of local and statewide organizations have stepped up to raise funds, including the Vermont Arts Council. In its July 17 email, the council said “The Vermont Arts and Culture Disaster and Resilience Network is collecting information on damages in the arts and culture sector. “If you work with an arts or humanities organization that experienced damage, please report the impact of the July 2024 rain/flooding event …” by going to bit.ly/VACFloodForm. The form, according to VAC, is for any individual creative or artist, as well as arts and cultural organizations (such as theaters, museums, historical societies, etc.). The Vermont Community Loan Fund has set up a Vermont Flood Response and Recovery Fund. Donate at vtfloodresponse.org.
UNDERWRITING SUPPORT PROVIDED BY