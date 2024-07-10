UNDERWRITING SUPPORT PROVIDED BY
Dancing in the Streets: Montpelier Alumni Return to Celebrate
Organizers of the upcoming Montpelier High School Alumni Roundup have an uplifting vision: Invitations are going out to all graduates, not one individual class, and the focus is a celebration of the community that nurtured these graduates. The celebration starts on Friday, July 26 with a Welcome Back Party on Langdon Street and goes on for two days. The event was spearheaded by MHS graduate Mary (Campo) McPheat, class of ’03, who notes, “What made our school memorable was not just the people you graduated with but an entire community: faculty, staff, coaches, peers … our families and the entire city of Montpelier. It was the classes above us, below us, the people we played sports with or were in music or clubs with and the relationships we formed … during those formative years.” Those who attend are encouraged to bring spouses and children for two days of socializing and celebrating July 26–27. The street will be closed to traffic starting at noon, but stores will be very much open. The party itself will kick off at 4 p.m., and music begins with a performance by The Radiance — an indie pop high school band that just released its first EP, “The Lilies.” Members include three recent MHS graduates. After that, The Gallison Hill Band will take the stage. These musicians, while not MHS Alumni, are all parents of current Montpelier students. The Langdon Street Cafe (Dave Thomas, class of ’06) and Bolduc Metal Recycling (Kim Bolduc, class of ’84) are hosting the street party. Food and drink will be available for purchase; music and dancing will keep going until 10 p.m.At 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, the Roundup will continue at the Montpelier Recreation Fields with an afternoon of activities including face painting and cooling off at the Montpelier Pool. Food and drink vendors will be on site, including a beer garden. At 5:30 p.m. participants are invited to head over to the baseball field to cheer on the Vermont Mountaineers and to hear Sean Hunter Williams (class of ’03) open the game by singing the national anthem. The Roundup 2024 could be interpreted as one more testimony to Montpelier’s resilience. The reunion was originally planned for July 2023, and was canceled because of the flood. The organizers had no way of knowing the summer would become a season of flood and fire. It’s been a tough year and the work isn’t over yet. Some homeowners are still struggling, several buildings are still without working elevators, and The Mad Taco, which suffered the double blow of fire and flood, has not yet been able to reopen. The city, however, has come a long way since July ’23. Bear Pond Books is once more rolling the book carts outside its doors each morning. Regulars and tourists are back to sipping coffee at outdoor tables. Restaurants are welcoming customers and patrons at Charlie-O’s are watching the world go by from Montpelier’s “dive for nice people.” We may not yet have a fully restored downtown, but Montpelier seems ready to welcome its alumni. Tickets to the Roundup can be purchased online at mhsalumniroundup.com. All proceeds realized from the Alumni Roundup will go to the Montpelier Roxbury Partners in Education (MRPS PIE), a nonprofit organization supporting all Montpelier Roxbury Public Schools.