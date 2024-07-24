Community and Business News in Brief, July 24, 2024

State Flood Recovery CentersThe state of Vermont will be opening State Flood Recovery Centers in Barre, Hinesburg, Lyndonville, and Plainfield. While the state is still awaiting a determination on whether any counties are eligible for FEMA public assistance or individual assistance, these centers will help those impacted by this month’s floods navigate the recovery process. These centers are open to all residents from throughout the state. The first center will open in Plainfield on Wednesday, July 24. Flood Recovery Centers serve as a one-stop-shop location where public and private organizations come together to provide state-level assistance to those affected by disaster. Several state and nonprofit agencies involved in individual disaster recovery will be present to answer questions and guide visitors to appropriate services. Flood Recovery Centers provide:
- Snacks and water from the Red Cross
- Cleaning kits
- Assistance finding recovery resources
- Mental health services
- Basic medical services
- Barre: Mondays and Fridays. Barre Municipal Auditorium, 16 Auditorium Hill, Barre.
- Plainfield: Wednesdays and Sundays. Plainfield Health Center, 157 Towne Avenue, Plainfield.
- Lyndonville: Tuesdays and Saturdays. Vermont State University, Grey House, 180 Vail Drive, Lyndonville.
- Hinesburg: Thursdays. Champlain Valley Union High School, 369 CVU Road, Hinesburg.
Funding Available for Accessory Dwelling UnitsWith Funding for Housing Navigation from the Agency of Commerce and Community Development (ACCD), the Central Vermont Regional Planning Commission (CVRPC) has contracted with Osso Studios to help residents develop conceptual plans to convert existing structures into accessory dwelling units (ADUs). The CVRPC has contracted the services of an architect, plumber, and electrician to conduct site visits with local residents to assess budget and conceptual designs for an ADU conversion. The CVRPC will provide a $2,000 grant with a $500 expected contribution from the homeowner for a total of $2,500 in design work to prepare concept designs and preliminary cost estimates that can be used to engage a contractor and electrical and plumbing consultants in ADU development. Accessory dwelling units are independent living units with facilities and provisions for sleeping, food preparation, and sanitation, with the owner living on the lot (either the accessory or primary dwelling unit), and not sized more than 30% of the primary dwelling or 900 square feet, whichever is greater. This project offers support to property owners building in an existing structure and is intended for a primary residence, not for a short-term rental property. For more information or to apply, go to centralvtplanning.org/programs/community-and-economic-development. —press release
First MHS All Class ReunionMontpelier High School alumni from all classes, faculty, staff, and coaches are invited back July 26–27 to celebrate in a MHS Alumni Roundup event, partnering with the Mountaineers. Register at sevendaystickets.com/events/2024-montpelier-high-school-alumni-roundup-july-26-27-2024-7-26-2024. Get more information at mhsalumniroundup.com. —press release
Seeking VendorsThe Taste of Montpelier Food and Arts Festival is seeking food and art vendors for the Sept. 14 event in Montpelier. Taste features local restaurants, favorite regional artisanal foods, local artists, chef demos, beer and cocktail gardens, and street performers. Interested vendors should apply at forms.gle/1cLBDtmVBpbHXo656 The main festivities run from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14 on Langdon Street and on State Street from Main to Elm. —press releasee
Awards and Honors
Career Center CertificatesCareer and technical students from the Central Vermont Career Center were recognized at the 2024 SkillsUSA Championships, held in Atlanta, on June 26–27. More than 6,000 students competed at the national showcase of career and technical education. The SkillsUSA Championships is the largest skill competition in the world and covers 1.79 million square feet, equivalent to 31 football fields or 41 acres Andrea Manchester, from Berlin, earned a Skill Point Certificate in Cosmetology. Additionally, Team Y (consisting of Xavier Woogmaster and Meala Gelsinon) was awarded a Skill Point Certificate in Digital Cinema Production.
Spring 2024 Semester Dean’s ListsSaint Michael’s College: Daniel E. Kiniry, Sarah M. Newton, and Camden A. Simpson of Barre; and Serena P. Gahagan of East Calais University of New England: Emma Boulanger, Claire Isabelle, Morgan Mast from Barre: Arabella Betit from East Calais; Payton Gariboldi and Kestrel Weyant from East Montpelier; Annabelle Gascoyne from Montpelier; Eden Morris from Northfield; Ayden Parrish from Waterbury; Kaelyn Hayward from Worcester. Community College of Vermont: Kayla M. LaPrade and Emily E. Tansley from Barre; Silas I. Robbins and Abigail A. Scribner from Cabot; Natalee R. Wells from Duxbury; Camryn D. Hoffman from Marshfield; Aurora K. Nicholes, Kearsten B. Pecor, and Tegwen E. Vonculin from Middlesex; Gabriel M. Chaves, Elyse R. Kelley, Gwindolyn R. Miller, Maddison E. Montminy, Grace H. Olney, and Savanna J. Winston from Montpelier; Alex C. Cadieux from Orange; Jennifer S. Furey from Waterbury; Amelia Booth and Kendal Lauren from Waterbury Center. William and Mary’s: Abby Scharges from Waitsfield. —compiled by Bridge staff
