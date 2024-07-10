Community and Business News in Brief, July 10, 2024

Heavy Rain and Heat Expected This WeekThe National Weather Service predicts significant rainfall in our area beginning Wednesday, July 10. Streams and rivers may experience sharp rises due to the abundance of rain, potentially leading to localized flash flooding. Much of Vermont and the surrounding states will also experience significant heat this week. —provided by the City of Montpelier
Lessons in Resilience: Maine Studies Montpelier’s Flood ResponseThe Greater Portland Council of Governments is studying Montpelier’s response to a 2023 flood as a model for climate disaster resilience. The nonprofit organization has produced a 10-minute video documenting the flood’s impact on Montpelier to educate Maine municipal officials. Tom Bell, communications director of the nonprofit, said the video will be presented annually at a summit for Maine officials to enhance disaster preparedness.
