Community and Business News in Brief, July 10, 2024

Heavy Rain and Heat Expected This Week

The National Weather Service predicts significant rainfall in our area beginning Wednesday, July 10. Streams and rivers may experience sharp rises due to the abundance of rain, potentially leading to localized flash flooding. Much of Vermont and the surrounding states will also experience significant heat this week. 

—provided by the City of Montpelier

Lessons in Resilience: Maine Studies Montpelier’s Flood Response

The Greater Portland Council of Governments is studying Montpelier’s response to a 2023 flood as a model for climate disaster resilience. The nonprofit organization has produced a 10-minute video documenting the flood’s impact on Montpelier to educate Maine municipal officials.

Tom Bell, communications director of the nonprofit, said the video will be presented annually at a summit for Maine officials to enhance disaster preparedness.

“We’re a nonprofit and not making any money (from) this. Just sharing information to municipal leaders in Maine about the need to be prepared for climate disasters,” Bell wrote in an email to The Bridge.

The video includes interviews with key local leaders such as Katie Trautz, executive director of Montpelier Alive; Kelly Murphy and William Fraser, assistant city manager and city manager, respectively; Julia Watson, owner of Capitol Grounds; and Tim Heney, Montpelier city councilor. Still photography by John Lazenby, a board member of The Bridge and award-winning photographer, as well as images by VTDigger photographer Glenn Russell and Montpelier resident Kris Hammer, are also featured.

To view the video, visit bit.ly/LessonsInResilienceVT.

—Cassandra Hemenway

