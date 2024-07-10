City Taking Steps to Protect Water Infrastructure

Fun(ds) with FEMATo pay for the study, the city received funds from the Advance Assistance FEMA Hazard Mitigation grant program. Advance Assistance can pay for hazard-mitigation data collection. Once the study yields the needed information, officials plan to put together a hazard mitigation plan and apply for a larger chunk of FEMA funding to pay for the actual project. The state covers local match rates for this FEMA program, Jerome said. “The project itself could be several million dollars, [but] the municipality, we won’t have to put any funds into it ourselves,” Jerome explained. “So it really does behoove us to go through this funding process to get the capital to protect that asset.” Study deliverables are due in November, which will give officials time to develop a Hazard Mitigation Grant Program application due in December. After it is reviewed by Vermont Emergency Management, the grant proposal is submitted to FEMA. How long the federal agency review will take, Jerome doesn’t know. “Once it’s in FEMA’s hands, we don’t really have any idea,” he said. “We don’t have any control over the duration of their review process.” A June 26 kickoff meeting included representatives of the consultant engineering firm Stantec and Public Works Project Management Director Corey Line, Jerome told The Bridge.
More Troubled Waters?According to Jerome, a similar study is underway for the Montpelier water filtration plant, thanks to its relationship to the ailing, city-owned Berlin Pond dam (Dickey Dam). Located between the filtration plant and Berlin Pond, which furnishes the city’s drinking water, the old mill dam “no longer maintains the structural integrity that it once did,” Jerome explained. According to the Vermont Dam Inventory, a July 27, 2023 inspection rated the dam ‘unsatisfactory,’ while an April 2024 note stated that “a dam safety deficiency is recognized.” “We’re going through the exact same scoping study with that asset [water filtration], looking to see if we need to rebuild the dam or remove it,” Jerome said.
UNDERWRITING SUPPORT PROVIDED BY