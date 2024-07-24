Barre Heritage Festival Begins July 24

Wednesday, July 24

Despite a second year in a row of major flooding in its downtown, Barre is going forward with a full four-day schedule for the Barre Heritage Festival from July 24 to July 27. In 2023, the celebration had to be postponed from July to September because of a more destructive flood that occurred on the same dates — July 10 and 11 — as this year’s devastating but less destructive flood. The heritage festival has been held in Barre on and off in different iterations since the early 1970s to celebrate the history and ethnicity of the town. The four-day event is a “free, family-friendly festival” according to the Barre Partnership’s website. Located in downtown Barre, the festival and homecoming days feature vendors, a mile long parade, bands, tub races, bounce houses, and a fireworks display at the end.This year’s schedule starts at 10 a.m. July 24 with an exhibit at the Vermont Granite Museum on Jones Brothers Way and guided tours of the Barre Opera House (10–10:45 a.m.), as well as tours of the Rock of Ages granite quarry at 588 Graniteville Road from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Rock of Ages has a fee of $9 for adults, $7.50 for seniors, and $4.50 for children, but the other exhibits do not.From 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. the Barre Farmers Market will be held at City Hall Park, followed by an “Authors at the Aldrich” event with local author Alan Rubel at 6 p.m. at the Aldrich Library, 6 Washington Street. Rubel will discuss his self-published book “The Greatest Burden, The Greatest Blessing,” which deals with caregiving.July 25 opens with a ribbon-cutting for Tasty Bites Diner at 81 North Main Street at 10 a.m. The diner offers breakfast, lunch, a hot buffet, salad bar, paninis, burgers, and more. More tours are offered at the Vermont History Center, the Barre Opera House, and the Vermont Granite Museum beginning at 10 a.m., and Lenny’s Outlet at 54 North Main Street is having a tent sale. Food Truck Thursdays in Currier Park begins at 4 p.m. with food truck vendors serving dinner from 4 to 8 p.m. Concerts start at 6 p.m. with The Rustics, an “acoustic trio that plays folk, blues, and honky tonk” songs, according to thebarrepartnership.com. This band plays “boomer classics” by the Grateful Dead, Hank Williams, Sr., the Kingston Trio, and John Prine. Also, the Sally Fox Trio will perform at 6 p.m. at Pearl Street Pizza, 159 North Main Street, and Native Tongue will perform at Ladder 1 Grill, 8 South Main Street, also beginning at 6 p.m. At 8 p.m., the American Legion’s Meat Bingo will be held at 320 North Main Street. This event is open to the public. Additionally, the Thunder Road International Speedway will be the site of the Times Argus Mid-Season Championships at 80 Fisher Road. The event begins at 7 p.m., and tickets range from $20 for adults to $5 for kids ages 12 to 6. Children under 5 are free. To end the day, Gusto’s Bar is hosting karaoke from 8 to 11 p.m. at 28 Prospect Street. Burgers and beer are available for a charge, and beer pitcher deals will be offered all day starting at 11:30 a.m. Gusto’s is also offering Barre Heritage drink specials all weekend long.Bring a bag to fill with books, DVDs, and audiobooks at the Aldrich Public Library’s annual book sale on the library lawn from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (also happening Saturday). Also from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. will be the 65th annual display by the Paleteers Art Club. Also on Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. is the “Sewn with History: AIDS Memorial Quilt Public Viewing” at the Aldrich Public Library Vermont Room. An American Legion community craft fair and flea market will be at the American Legion from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jazzercise will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. with the Barre Jazzercise Center on the City Hall Park stage. Led by Cheryl Metivier, the dance party is open to everybody. Other activities on July 26 include ongoing tours of the granite museum, the Vermont History Center, Rock of Ages (for a fee), and a tent sale at Lenny’s Outlet. In the late afternoon and evening, music and food will be offered at the Quarry Kitchen and Spirits (5 to 9 p.m.), the Church of Good Shepherd (take-out meal of the appropriately Italian mostaccioli), Gusto’s Bar, the Barre Heritage Festival Beer Tent, and the American Legion (1950s sock hop from 7 to 11 p.m.). If that weren’t enough, a performance of the Disney play “Newsies Jr.” will be held at the Barre Opera House (by donation), Shane McGrath Acoustic performs at Gusto’s (6 to 8 p.m.), and Comedy Hypnosis with Big Guys Entertainment is at City Hall Park from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., followed up by Native Tongue on the same stage from 9 to 10:30 p.m. Gusto’s is also featuring DJ La Fountaine and Barre Heritage drink specials from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.Saturday will kick off with a Barre Rotary Club breakfast from 7:30 to 10 a.m. at the Aldrich Public Library lawn, featuring pancakes, eggs, French toast, sausage, toast, coffee, chocolate milk, white milk, and bananas. Tickets are available from any Barre Rotarian or at the Aldrich Public Library. Proceeds will benefit the library. The annual book sale will continue from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m, as will the Paletteers art exhibit and AIDS quilt public viewing. Yoga in City Hall Park by Rooted Yoga is scheduled from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m; a ski trail race starts at 9 a.m. at the Barre Town Forest’s Millstone Trails at 44 Book Street in Websterville; and a presentation by the Green Mountain Swing band will be held at the City Hall Park stage from 10 to 11 a.m. Also, wildlife encounters will be organized at the Depot Square tent where an educator will take a group on an imaginary safari to different habitats where people can learn about various animals and environments. After a day chock full of the inflatable fun set up at the Kid’s Zone on North Main Street, the Green Mountain Wrestling’s Granite City Showdown on North Main Street (3 to 5 p.m.), the beer tent (4 to 11 p.m.), Forbin’s Finest after-hours party (5 to 10:30 p.m.), and an Ali T performance at City Hall Park stage, fireworks will be set off at 9:15 p.m. at City Hall Park. A fireworks viewing lawn party is being offered by The Meltdown restaurant at 83 Washington Street. And music by The Messengers will continue from 9:30 to 11 p.m. at City Hall Park stage.