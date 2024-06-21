UNDERWRITING SUPPORT PROVIDED BY
WCUUSD Towns to Hold Public Hearing About Possible School Closures June 26
Facing an on-going decline in the school-age population and substantial increases in the cost of operating schools, each of the towns in the Washington Central Unified Union School District (WCUUSD) will hold a public forum about proposed changes, which include the possible closure of some local elementary schools. The in-person forums are scheduled at the elementary school in each of the district towns (Berlin, Calais, East Montpelier, Middlesex, and Worcester) for 6:15 p.m., Wednesday, June 26. In a communication to Calais residents, school board member Daniel Keeney wrote on Front Porch Forum: “We will also designate another night to have an online forum for those unable to attend in person on June 26. Each forum will have 2–4 Board members in attendance, to facilitate and to listen to feedback from community members. An important reminder: these will not be the only opportunities to listen to and give your own feedback.” During the public input segment of the district’s June 11 board meeting, residents of several towns raised concerns about the three optional models for reorganizing district schools, two of which include closure of Doty Elementary School in Worcester and the Calais school. Under the agreements that govern the district, closure of any of the schools requires approval of the affected town as well as the overall district. Minutes of that meeting are available at wcuusd.org/school-board/meeting-resources/board-meeting-resources.Detailed information about each of the models currently under study is available on the district’s website.