Then and Now, June 12, 2024

When the historic Arch Building was removed from Main Street in 1883, the bottom of the new East State Street became available for development. A five-unit tenement, shown in the historic photograph above, was built on the south side of the street a year later. In 1940 the entire building was moved down the street and turned 90 degrees by businessperson Harry Sheridan to make room for a new, one-story A&P grocery (see The Bridge, May 8–21, 2024 ). The building is shown in the photo below as it stood in 1990, just before it was demolished to make room for a modern office building (bottom photo), following the footprint and form of the older building that stood on the site.Historic photos courtesy of Vermont Historical Society and the Montpelier Assessor’s Office;text and contemporary photo by Paul Carnahan