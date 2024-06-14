Police Shooter, Victim Named in Trooper-involved Fatal Shooting

UNDERWRITING SUPPORT PROVIDED BY

ORANGE – Recently identified Vermont State Police trooper Adam Roaldi has been placed on relief-from-duty status following a fatal shooting in Orange Wednesday, June 12. This is standard procedure following a trooper-involved shooting, according to a press release. Roaldi allegedly shot and Killed Jason Lowry, 41, in front of Lowry’s home in Orange at around 1:24 p.m, according to a police report. Roaldi, based out of the Berlin barracks, had responded to a call requesting a welfare check at 87 Spencer Road in Orange at about 1:24 p.m. where he found a man who looked like he was unconscious sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle, according to a police report. Roaldi then called dispatch asking for rescue crews for what he suspected was a drug overdose. Next, the trooper saw a sawed-off shotgun in the vehicle near Lowry. As Roaldi tried to talk to Lowry, Lowry became conscious, whereupon Roaldi ordered him out of the vehicle. Lowry finally got out of the vehicle after multiple commands from Roaldi, but a struggle for the shotgun soon ensued as Roaldi tried to get it. During the struggle, Roaldi fired his firearm, striking Lowry, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The body was brought to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to confirm the cause of death, and to assist in figuring out his identity. “The Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit investigates all officer-involved shootings that occur in the state. When the investigation is complete, the case will be turned over to the Vermont Attorney General’s Office and the Orange County State’s Attorney’s Office for independent reviews of the use of lethal force.”The Vermont State Police got help from the Barre Town and Berlin police departments and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. This is the first fatal shooting involving a member of the Vermont State Police since July 2022. State police will continue to provide updates as the investigation unfolds.