A milkweed patch is impossibly complex and beautiful. And this one is full of ctenucha moths! They flutter about settling as it starts to drizzle. So much to see. Shad berries are ripening! The adult cedar waxwings can pluck berries smoothly while upside down, but the fledglings lose balance and jerk-flutter while trilling for a handout from their parents!