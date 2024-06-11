Nature Watch, June 12, 2024

UNDERWRITING SUPPORT PROVIDED BY

The extraordinary bloom this year, lilacs, wild alternate-leaved dogwood (also called pagoda dogwood), hawthorn, wild plum, blueberries, blackberries, and everything in between, feels like a rainbow covenant. Permission to relax and enjoy summer with the longest days of the year just ahead. Turtles feel the pull now to find warm sandy nesting soils, and many such places are clogged by invasive knotweed. But the sides of roads look promising. However, never drag any turtle by the tail or hind legs. A large piece of cardboard in the trunk of your car can be slipped under snapping turtles, and the cardboard with turtle on top can be dragged. Easy and safer for all!