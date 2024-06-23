Montpelier Makes Music!

Members of the band Magic User, from left, Nate Ingham, Jeff Thomson, and Jacob Grayck, perform outside the Naive Melody music shop on State Street as part of Montpelier Make Music Day. The guitar group from the Montpelier Senior Activity Center plays in Tom Wales’s Liberty Street driveway during Montpelier Make Music Day. Carole Welch sings with the MSAC guitar group on Liberty Street. Tom Wales performs outside his Liberty Street home with members of the guitar group he teaches at the Montpelier Senior Activity Center. Craig Boyce, right, played lead guitar with the MSAC group. David Klein on accordion on Liberty Street. Andrew Jackson played his vintage Gibson guitar with the Vermont Fiddle Orchestra at Christ Church. Felix Grassman with the MSAC group on Liberty Street. Young performers in action outside the Kellogg-Hubbard library on Make Music Day, June 21 2024. Photo by John Lazenby.

Music was made throughout Montpelier on “Make Music Day” organized by the Monteverdi Music School on the summer solstice, June 21. Stages were set up throughout the city, funded by an events grant from Montpelier Alive, according to Monteverdi Education Director Jolynda Burton. Photos by John Lazenby. Click on an image to enlarge it.