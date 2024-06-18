Heat Wave: Where to Cool Off in Barre and Montpelier

Barre City is opening hydrants, and Montpelier has designated six cooling stations in anticipation of what meteorologists are calling an unprecedented heat wave expected from Tuesday, June 18 through 8 p.m. Thursday, June 20. The National Weather Service predicts heat index values of 95 to 105 degrees Fahrenheit, with temperatures exacerbated by expected humidity.
To stay safe and avoid heat exhaustion or heat stroke, free public cooling centers have been designated across the state, including in Barre and Montpelier.
Barre City is creating an “old-fashioned splash area” by opening hydrants in Green Acres, Highgate, the public safety building, and Currier Park from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. throughout the heatwave, according to City Manager Nicolas Storellicastro.
The Aldrich Library will also serve as a free cooling station during its regular hours: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Storellicastro said.
In Montpelier, the following locations are open as cooling stations, according to a June 17 press release from the city:
Montpelier City Hall Council Chambers, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Kellogg-Hubbard Library, Monday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday CLOSED, Tuesday, Thursday, & Friday 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Montpelier Transit Center, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Montpelier Senior Activity Center (MSAC) (for the senior community), Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The Access Hub – Sunrise, Monday through Wednesday and Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Tuesday & Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Montpelier Police Station Lobby, open 24/7
For more information on this week’s weather forecast, visit the National Weather Service or call the Vermont Department of Health/Environmental Health at 802-863-7220, extension 0, or contact ClimateHealth@vermont.gov.
See the Vermont Department of Health’s Hot Weather page for more resources.