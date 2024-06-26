Heard on the Street, June 26, 2024

Savoy Theater, North Branch Café Seek Donations
At least two downtown businesses, still reeling from the flood, have recently started new GoFundMe campaigns to help them stay in business. The Savoy Theater, a downtown fixture for 43 years, is still trying to pay for the repairs that were necessary to re-open its downstairs theater space and has other repair plans in the works. Current owner James O’Hanlon began his effort to raise $25,000 a month ago. Meanwhile, North Branch Café owner Lauren Parker started a $30,000 campaign on GoFundMe last week. She wrote on the site that after a slow spring, “we are starting to feel the weight of the expenses hanging over us from last July to now. On top of this, we have our COVID-19 loan principal starting to come due in August.” To donate, go to GoFundMe.com and search by business name.
Astrologer Sets Up Shop on Main Street
A sandwich sign has been placed in front of 90 Main Street in Montpelier announcing in handwritten chalk letters the services of “Heart Energy Arts” — an astrology and tattoo service. Mary Anna Abuzahra has advertised “astrology — archery — moon journaling circles” at 90 Main Street, suite 203, on the website maryannaabuzahra.com. “Mary Anna Abuzahra is a certified USA Archery Level 2 Instructor Trainer, and Safe Sports certified,” the website states. Abuzahra has been an astrologer since 1995 and was certified by the Organization for Professional Astrologers in 2023.
Capitol City VW and Mazda Moves
Capitol City VW and Mazda has moved from the corner of Vermont Rt. 62 and the Barre-Montpelier Road to its new location on U.S. Route 2 near the intersection with Gallison Hill Road. The dealership will now be named Montpelier VW and Mazda.
Montpelier Pool Opens Early
The Montpelier Recreation Department opened the pool two days ahead of schedule, on June 20, because of the heatwave, according to the city of Montpelier’s Facebook page. The pool’s hours and cost for passes can be found at montpelier-vt.org/1366/Montpelier-City-Pool or by calling the Recreation office at 802-225-8699.
Clar Construction Celebrates 20th Anniversary
Montpelier-based Clar Construction celebrated its 20th anniversary on May 24. Clar Construction, a leading design-build remodeling company, was founded in 2004 by Dan Clar. “Over the last 20 years, Clar Construction has completed numerous projects ranging from kitchen remodels to large-scale home additions,” a press release states. “The last 20 years have been a steady evolution of the business. Its success is a testament to the amazing people that make up our team,” said Dan Clar.
—compiled by Carla Occaso with a contribution from Phil Dodd