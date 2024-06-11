Heard on the Street, June 12, 2024

Police Nab Car Thief on Hill StreetMontpelier police officers responded to a report of a vehicle theft in progress in the driveway of a residence on Hill Street at 8:21 p.m. on May 21 and were able to intercept the vehicle as it was leaving the area, according to a Montpelier Police Department press release. “They took the operator into custody without incident, who was identified as Deshawn Keene (age 30), transient,” the press release stated. Keene was transported to the Northeast Regional Correctional Facility in St. Johnsbury for lack of $500 bail.
City Meets with School about Sharing Rec FacilitiesMontpelier City Manager Bill Fraser wrote in his weekly report that he met with representatives of the Montpelier Roxbury Public School district Thursday, June 6. Present were School Board Chair Jim Murphy, Vice Chair Mia Moore, and Superintendent Libby Bonesteel. Mayor Jack McCullough could not attend. They discussed ways for the city and the school district to work together to offer school gyms for public use and to possibly co-locate a recreation/community center.
New Langdon Street Apartments Nearing CompletionWork is being completed on 20 apartments in the upstairs portion of the Langdon Street building in Montpelier that stretches from Roam to the old Onion River Outdoors space, according to Gabe Lajeunesse, one of the investors in the project. “We still need to get occupancy permits, but we hope to start leasing in July,” he said. Most of the market-rate apartments are one-bedroom units, but there are also four or five studio apartments, he said. “Parking is not included, but we do have some leased parking spots, so we have the ability to provide some spaces,” Lajeunesse said. Vermont Rental Solutions is handling rentals and has started a waiting list for those interested in the units. Fair market rent in Washington County, Vermont should be $1,106 per month in 2024 for a one-bedroom apartment, according to rentdata.org.
New ReStore in WaterburyA new ReStore run by the Central Vermont Habitat for Humanity has opened June 7 in Waterbury. The store sells used furniture, home goods, and building materials according to its GoFundMe page organized by Soren Pfeffer and Zachariah Watson. The purpose is to raise money to help fund housing projects in the local community. “Central Vermont Habitat for Humanity has been building and renovating homes for folks in need within our community since 1989. The new ReStore on South Main Street in Waterbury will provide a sustainable source of funds that will enable Central Vermont Habitat for Humanity to build additional energy efficient, affordable homes far into the future,” the web page states. The store is located at 149 S. Main Street in Waterbury’s historic village district in the vacant space next to the Subway that until 2017 was the home of Waterbury Pharmacy, according to a story in the Waterbury Roundabout.
