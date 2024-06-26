From the Editor’s Desk: Cool Writings

UNDERWRITING SUPPORT PROVIDED BY

What a week at The Bridge! We hosted a Cash Mob that brought about three dozen shoppers to downtown Montpelier on Saturday, June 22; we checked out a hugely interesting event at Christ Church featuring the Mexican Mobile Consulate that same day (see page 9); our board member and award-winning photographer, John Lazenby, found himself trotting throughout the area photographing kids enjoying open hydrants in Barre during the heatwave, the Juneteenth dedication of a BIPOC affinity space at the North Branch Nature Center, and the many musicians scattered throughout Montpelier on Make Music Day on June 21, plus more stories you’ll find in this issue and at montpelierbridge.org. If you stop by our office you might find our two part-time staffers — myself and our operations manager — if you hit us on the right day. (Combined, we work 50 hours per week, and we’re not always here.) The Bridge has two other extremely part-time staff — including our contributing editor and our office assistant — but a huge amount of our direct news coverage comes from freelance writers and volunteers. In fact, the majority of our board members contribute to the operations of the paper in a boots-on-the-ground manner, primarily as volunteers. This puts us in an interesting position: on the one hand, we still don’t have a reporter dedicated to covering the school board, a basic requirement for local news (we’re working on it). On the other hand, we are able to offer more stories about housing, businesses, local arts events, restaurants, churches, book reviews, and — let’s not forget — stunning photographs, because of our active board members. Our capacity is finite: We publish twice per month, and keep a regularly updated website, montpelierbridge.org. Between our limited staff resources and bimonthly publishing schedule, not every commentary or story idea can make it to our pages.What can an engaged reader of The Bridge do to support our efforts to broaden local coverage? Besides donating to help keep us operating,We are particularly interested in expanding the voices of our contributors to include those who have been historically marginalized and who feel underrepresented in local media. In order for us to fully cover the news in our community, we need to represent the breadth of our community. Minimum requirements are quality writing skills, a level of comfort reaching out to people to ask newsy questions, and a receptiveness to work with an editor to shape stories. While we value our beloved volunteer board members, we’d also like to be able to give them a break from time to time. —Cassandra Hemenway