Cooling Off! Barre City Gets Respite from the Heat Wave with Open...

Gideon Goad, his mother, Brittany Bryan, and his sister, Lucy, celebrate the opening of the fire hydrants on Monday at the Barre City Fire Department. The fire department opened hyrdants for two hours Monday afternoon to help city residents fight the heat. Koral Johnson of East Barre, in the spray from the hydrant at the Barre City Fire Department on Monday afternoon.





Kids cavort at the open fire hydrants at the Highgate Apartments in Barre.

Barre City is opening four hydrants throughout the city during this week’s heat wave, from Tuesday, June 18 through Thursday, June 20. Hydrants are open 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. at Green Acres, Highgate, the public safety building, and Currier Park. All photos taken by John Lazenby this week.