Community and Business News in Brief, June 26, 2024

The U.S. Small Business Administration named Dr. Kerry Boyle of Integrative Acupuncture in Montpelier as the 2024 Vermont Small Business Person of the Year earlier this year. Dr. Boyle is a licensed acupuncturist and doctor of acupuncture in Montpelier and the owner of Integrative Acupuncture and Chi Chi Wellness, a chocolate company that infuses Chinese herbal medicine into organic chocolate bars. Boyle became interested in natural healthcare while working at health food stores in Vermont in the 1990s. She then earned a Masters in Acupuncture at Bastyr University in Seattle, Washington, and later completed a Doctorate in Acupuncture from Pacific College of Health and Science. Upon completing her licensure, Kerry spent four years traveling internationally, providing acupuncture services on over 100 cruise ships with Acupuncture at Sea and Steiner Leisure LLC. This experience inspired Kerry to dedicate her career to making acupuncture as accessible as possible to as many people as possible. Kerry returned to Vermont in 2008 and founded Integrative Acupuncture. Since then, the practice has grown to include three locations in Montpelier, Williston, and within Northeastern Reproductive Medicine in Colchester. “My work as a healthcare provider is fueled by a passion to help people heal with acupuncture. But I found that I could expand my reach by creating a larger network of healers, while creating jobs and more access to this incredible medicine,” she said.—press releaseMontpelier Alive, the capital city’s downtown association, has coordinated with 14 businesses to act as collection points for the National Life Group Do Good Cupboard, located at 58 Barre Street in front of the Montpelier Senior Activity Center. Established during the pandemic, the Do Good Cupboard is a community resource available 24/7 for those who need emergency, shelf-stable items such as nonperishable food and hygiene products. It is not intended to provide on-going assistance but items that could be helpful during a time of hardship. Items in the Do Good Cupboard are often depleted daily. Identifiable by branded window clings, items can be dropped off at these locations:Please go to nationallife.com/Our-Story/End-Childhood-Hunger for a list of recommended items to donate. —press releaseIowa State University has announced that Jonathan C. Schweikert, of East Montpelier, earned a spot on the Dean’s List. He is studying Aerospace Engineering. Abby Scharges from Waitsfield was recently named to the Dean’s List at the College of William & Mary for the spring 2024 semester. Daniel Robinson, of Warren, was named to the Spring 2024 Dean’s List at the Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences. —press release