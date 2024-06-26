Community and Business News in Brief, June 26, 2024

Kerry Boyle Named Small Business Person of the YearThe U.S. Small Business Administration named Dr. Kerry Boyle of Integrative Acupuncture in Montpelier as the 2024 Vermont Small Business Person of the Year earlier this year. Dr. Boyle is a licensed acupuncturist and doctor of acupuncture in Montpelier and the owner of Integrative Acupuncture and Chi Chi Wellness, a chocolate company that infuses Chinese herbal medicine into organic chocolate bars. Boyle became interested in natural healthcare while working at health food stores in Vermont in the 1990s. She then earned a Masters in Acupuncture at Bastyr University in Seattle, Washington, and later completed a Doctorate in Acupuncture from Pacific College of Health and Science. Upon completing her licensure, Kerry spent four years traveling internationally, providing acupuncture services on over 100 cruise ships with Acupuncture at Sea and Steiner Leisure LLC. This experience inspired Kerry to dedicate her career to making acupuncture as accessible as possible to as many people as possible. Kerry returned to Vermont in 2008 and founded Integrative Acupuncture. Since then, the practice has grown to include three locations in Montpelier, Williston, and within Northeastern Reproductive Medicine in Colchester. “My work as a healthcare provider is fueled by a passion to help people heal with acupuncture. But I found that I could expand my reach by creating a larger network of healers, while creating jobs and more access to this incredible medicine,” she said.
New Drop Off Spots for Do Good CupboardMontpelier Alive, the capital city’s downtown association, has coordinated with 14 businesses to act as collection points for the National Life Group Do Good Cupboard, located at 58 Barre Street in front of the Montpelier Senior Activity Center. Established during the pandemic, the Do Good Cupboard is a community resource available 24/7 for those who need emergency, shelf-stable items such as nonperishable food and hygiene products. It is not intended to provide on-going assistance but items that could be helpful during a time of hardship. Items in the Do Good Cupboard are often depleted daily. Identifiable by branded window clings, items can be dropped off at these locations:
- Althea’s Attic Boutique
- Aromed
- Bear Pond Books
- Book Garden
- Capital Cannabis
- Capitol Grounds
- Cheshire Cat Clothing
- Greenway Institute
- Guys Farm & Yard
- North Branch Cafe
- Notion Fabric & Craft
- Rebel Heart
- Splash Naturals
- Woodbury Mountain Toys
UNDERWRITING SUPPORT PROVIDED BY