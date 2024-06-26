Celebrate Independence Day 2024, Montpelier Style! 

UNDERWRITING SUPPORT PROVIDED BY
This year’s Montpelier Independence Day celebration (held, as always, on July 3) features more than the usual slate of activities. Beyond the family fun activities, the food trucks, a parade, and fireworks, there’s also a slate of events going on throughout the day in Vermont’s capital city. Organizer of the event, Montpelier Alive, promises a year that “will not disappoint.” For starters, free swimming is being offered at the city pool from 1:30 to 4 p.m. And “For the Love of Vermont,” a new exhibit at the Vermont History Museum, is open all day. A few blocks away, the Kellogg-Hubbard Library is hosting a “fire dance” performance at 2 p.m., and big-truck-obsessed kids can climb on a Montpelier Fire Department truck (photo op!) from 3 to 5 p.m. Businesses on Langdon Street will host a street party later in the afternoon and evening, with music and food. The Family Fest on the Statehouse lawn also starts at 3 p.m., featuring artists Sabrina Fadial and Mollie Hoerres of the T.W. Wood Art Gallery, who invite the community to help complete a mural for the Montpelier Transit Center. Campers at T.W. Wood Art Camp will design site-specific art for the Montpelier community and scale the design by transferring it to large panels. Then everyone is invited to help paint. Once completed, the mural will be transferred for display at the Transit Center. You’ll also see food trucks, with foods from all over the world; bouncy houses; Miss Vermont and Miss Teen Vermont; kids games with Let’s Grow Kids; music from Umlaut and the Capital City Band; and dancing and music with the Big Nazo puppet group and the Providence Drum Troupe.Onion River Outdoors’ Montpelier Mile race starts at 6 p.m., followed by the usual eclectic and entertaining parade at 6:15 p.m. with returning favorites, such as the Catamount Pipe Band, Hannaford’s Fife and Drum group, AllTogetherNow’s enormous puppets, Shidaa Project’s West African drumming, and the HoneyBee Steelband. Following the parade, local blues musician Dave Keller will perform on the Main Stage and Fair Sparrow will sing the national anthem. Then, of course, the day will be capped off with a fireworks display. Find street closures, parking information, accessibility, accommodations, as well as information on taking the Green Mountain Transit shuttle at montpelieralive.com/july3eventlogistics. Montpelier Alive is seeking volunteers to help with all aspects of the day (a free meal is included). The list of volunteer roles and shifts (to view only) can be seen at montpelieralive.com/volunteer-for-july-3rd or email volunteer@montpelieralive.org. Get more details at montpelieralive.com/july3. The July 3 festivities are supported by lead sponsors Union Mutual, Vermont Mutual, Community National Bank, and the National Life Group. Additional sponsors include the city of Montpelier, and others listed on Montpelier Alive’s website. Carolyn Grodinsky is the Events and Marketing Coordinator at Montpelier Alive.