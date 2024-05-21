Nature Watch, May 22, 2024

UNDERWRITING SUPPORT PROVIDED BY

With apples in bloom and robins, song sparrows, common yellowthroat, and chestnut-sided warblers singing, I duck under the tree boughs at the edge of the yard and into the darker, cooler green of deep woods. It’s several acres, a fragment really, of rich, older, northern hardwoods, with all the suite of spring ephemerals just going into seed production and the flowering now of foamflower, baneberries, and delicate miterwort. But many fine old ash trees are bare, victims just this spring of emerald ash borers. And in their place, the powerline not far away is providing very invasive, shade-tolerant shrubs: buckthorn and Tartarian honeysuckle. I pull many saplings, but change is coming to this beautiful woodland.