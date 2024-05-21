Heard on the Street, May 22, 2024

Montpelier Hires New Zoning and Planning AssistantNick Gauthier has been hired to replace Audra Brown as Montpelier’s zoning and planning assistant. Brown retired in April after 17 years on the job, according to the May 17 city manager’s report. Gauthier lives in Monkton and has a bachelor’s degree from UVM and a master’s degree from Unity Environmental University in Maine. He will handle the administrative tasks of the planning office, such as issuing permits and answering questions about zoning regulations. Gauthier will start work in July when the new fiscal year begins.
North Branch Nature Center to Build a YurtThe North Branch Nature Center in Montpelier has applied for an Act 250 permit to build a yurt. The project is a 17-foot diameter, 240-square-foot yurt on a wooden platform and concrete blocks with steps, a landing, a ramp, and a crushed stone trail according to anrweb.vt.gov. The application decision is pending public comment. The yurt will be used for nature center programs, meetings, and rentals for a staff of 20, plus 15 students and 99 members of the public. Yurt users will access drinking water and facilities in other buildings on the property. The center has a classroom space for preschool, a network of trails, a community garden, and an orchard.
Waterbury to Build New Ambulance FacilityThe Waterbury Ambulance Service, Inc., has applied for an Act 250 permit to build a new ambulance facility on the existing roughly two-acre parcel north of Demeritt Place in Waterbury village. The proposed building would be about 6,600 square feet, according to anrweb.vt.gov. The site has a paved parking area and municipal water and sewer service. The site, although partially within the 100-year flood plain, has a site design that “achieves a cut/fill balance so no impact to the flood storage capabilities” would result from a flood.
Frazier’s Greenhouse Celebrates 25 YearsFrazier’s Greenhouse, in Roxbury village, is celebrating 25 years in business according to a banner in front of the enterprise. Located across the street from Roxbury Village School, the greenhouse is family owned and sells shrubs, perennials, annual plants, veggie starts, container plants, tropicals, and more, according to its website fraziersgreenhousevt.com. The 6,000 square-foot business grows 60,000 plants, including the special Julia Child rose, offered this year to celebrate the anniversary. It is open April 27 through Sept. 2024 daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
