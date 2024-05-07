Community and Business News in Brief, May 8, 2024

The Onion River Chorus will perform Gioachino Rossini’s unique “Petite messe solennelle” at the Unitarian Church of Montpelier, on Saturday, May 11 at 7:30 p.m. The 60-voice Onion River Chorus will be joined by soprano Lillian Broderick, countertenor Timothy Parsons, tenor Adam Hall, and bass Erik Kroncke. Pianist Mary Jane Austin and organist Lynnette Combs will also be featured. Richard Riley will conduct.
Admission is $20; 18 and under are free. Tickets are available at sevendays- tickets.com and at the door. Due to flood damage to the Unitarian Church’s elevator last summer, the church is not handicapped accessible. For more information, contact Robert Griffin: 802-272-237, griffinsuter@hotmail.com.
—press release
Grants Help Women Business Owners Affected by Floods
The Vermont Women’s Fund, a supporting organization of the Vermont Community Foundation, and the Center for Women and Enterprise, has awarded grants from the Rise and Thrive campaign totaling $230,000 to women business owners affected by the July 2023 flooding.
The Vermont Women’s Fund launched the Rise and Thrive campaign last fall and, with the VT Flood Response & Recovery Fund 2023 of the Vermont Community Foundation, raised approximately $400,000. This money was granted to the Center for Women and Enterprise for women business owners directly or indirectly affected by the flooding. The first round of $230,000 in grants will be followed by additional grants later this year.
Carhartt, the workwear and outdoor apparel company, contributed an initial gift of $50,000 to the Rise and Thrive campaign. Additional funds were contributed by individual donors and companies, nearly all of them from Vermont.
“The forethought of the Vermont Women’s Fund and Vermont Community Foundation to stand up a fund like this, a direct-to-business-owners-experience, is pretty extraordinary,” said Gwen Pokalo Hart, vice president of policy and director of the Vermont Women’s Business Center at the Center for Women and Enterprise.
The Center for Women and Enterprise has awarded a total of 46 grants to businesses in central Vermont areas including Barre, Marshfield, Montpelier, Plainfield, and Worcester.
To learn more about the work of the Vermont Women’s Fund, visit vermontwomensfund.org—press release