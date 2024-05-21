Community and Business News in Brief, May 22, 2024

Half a Mile of HistoryOne of Montpelier’s elegant 1920s Maxim fire engines is seen here in front of the city firehouse on East State Street. The firehouse and other buildings on East State Street will be the topic of an upcoming lecture presented by the Montpelier Historical Society’s Paul Carnahan, Jennifer Boyer, and George Edson. The trio will explore some of the street’s notable buildings and people, including the compassionate woman who cared for her insane sister and the granite manufacturer who demolished a house to build a brick mansion at the top of the hill. The illustrated talk, “East State Street: Half a Mile of History,” will be presented at the North Branch Nature Center on Sunday, June 9, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. The event is free but pre-registration at montvths.org is required. —Paul Carnahan
Montpelier Community Gospel Choir Presents: ‘Grateful’ Juneteenth ConcertsIn celebration of its 30th Anniversary, the Montpelier Community Gospel Choir presents its First Annual Juneteenth Concerts at the Unitarian Church of Montpelier on Saturday, June 15, at 7 p.m, and Sunday, June 16, at 4 p.m. The Saturday concert will be live-streamed for increased accessibility (virtual ticket required), and a reception and silent auction will follow the Sunday concert.
