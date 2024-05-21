Home News and Features Community and Business News in Brief, May 22, 2024

Paul Carnahan and Press Release
Photo courtesy of the Montpelier Fire Department via Robert Snetsinger.

Half a Mile of History

One of Montpelier’s elegant 1920s Maxim fire engines is seen here in front of the city firehouse on East State Street. The firehouse and other buildings on East State Street will be the topic of an upcoming lecture presented by the Montpelier Historical Society’s Paul Carnahan, Jennifer Boyer, and George Edson. The trio will explore some of the street’s notable buildings and people, including the compassionate woman who cared for her insane sister and the granite manufacturer who demolished a house to build a brick mansion at the top of the hill. The illustrated talk, “East State Street: Half a Mile of History,” will be presented at the North Branch Nature Center on Sunday, June 9, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. The event is free but pre-registration at montvths.org is required.

—Paul Carnahan

Montpelier Community Gospel Choir Presents: ‘Grateful’ Juneteenth Concerts 

In celebration of its 30th Anniversary, the Montpelier Community Gospel Choir presents its First Annual Juneteenth Concerts at the Unitarian Church of Montpelier on Saturday, June 15, at 7 p.m, and Sunday, June 16, at 4 p.m. 

The Saturday concert will be live-streamed for increased accessibility (virtual ticket required), and a reception and silent auction will follow the Sunday concert. 

The “Grateful” concerts in honor of Juneteenth celebrate the music of Hezekiah Walker, with songs by Moses Hogan, Walter Hawkins, and more. Masks are optional, but dancing shoes are required. Because of flood damage, the elevator is unavailable. A livestream of the concert will be available and can be viewed on the accessible first floor. 

Tickets at the door, or in advance at montpeliergospel.org/concerts. Purchasing tickets in advance is highly encouraged, as space is limited.

—press release

