Build a Costly New High(er) School, Consultants Advise Board

Sticker ShockDavid Epstein, principal of TruexCullins, acknowledged the costs of a new school would be staggering. But given the rising price tag of construction and the scarcity of trades contractors in Vermont, delay could be even more expensive. “The longer you wait, the more it’ll cost you,” said Epstein, who suggested bonding. More expenses may also loom. In addition to new construction, the consultants recommended increasing the capital budget to include percentages in line with guidelines from APPA (formerly the Association of Physical Plant Administrators). That includes setting aside 1% of current replacement value toward maintenance and operations, 2% for repairs, and 4% for capital renewal — totals that far exceed current budgetary allotments. “They’re big numbers, and they’re scary,” acknowledged Cam Featherstonhaugh, a senior associate at TruexCullins, adding that construction costs have climbed in the pandemic era. “The numbers that you are budgeting, those were good numbers in 2019.” The stakes may be higher still. Lawmakers mulling a bill relating to state programs to aid school construction could decide to require districts follow APPA revenue guidelines to qualify for aid, Epstein told the board, citing H.871.
School AgeConditions of all four schools are less than ideal, the consultants found. Among other problems, they cited subpar building envelopes of both Union Elementary School and the Main Street Middle School. Roxbury Village School was dinged for poor walkability — a guiding principle important to district members, the consultants learned during community meetings. The middle school’s building envelope and playground and MHS’s roof and its especially flood-prone location were also highlighted. All four buildings also had other important problems — none rated sufficient or even fair with regard to equipment, finishes, or floors. The lack of an auditorium was noted at the middle school, in which the library, kitchen, and cafeteria also did not rate well. The consultants recommended MSMS should be replaced or undergo major renovation. They suggested looking into repurposing the building for housing. “Obviously, there’s a dire need for housing everywhere in Vermont,” Epstein said. “That would probably attract developers for that use.”
Floodproofing? Not So FastAlternatives to building a new high school were discussed. One option: dry-floodproofing the current building. If it is even feasible, that option is probably prohibitively expensive, Featherstonhaugh warned. Moreover, the work would not fit in a summer, according to Epstein. “The thing about these gnarly renovation projects … is it’s absolutely a nightmare for the students and educators who work in the building,” Epstein said. “It’s noisy, there’s disruption, they’re having to relocate their classes. … When you do build new, you avoid that.”
Separation AnxietyHigh school classes might be relocated in or around the walkable Vermont College of Fine Arts, with athletic fields remaining at their current site and students bussed between them. Such separation, though, had been “sort of a non-starter” with administrators, the consultants reported. Similarly, the former Elks Club could potentially accommodate buildings, but not fields, they said. Nor is it readily walkable from downtown.
U-32, Too?A merger with the Washington Central Unified Union School District would allow MHS students to attend U-32 Middle and High School. Based on a “quick analysis” that needs confirmation, the consultants said, U-32 could absorb Montpelier High School’s student body. It could not accommodate Main Street Middle School’s student body too, however. Murphy said he and superintendent Libby Bonesteel have spoken with Washington Central leaders and agreed to begin a conversation in spring. “If you look at the figures,” Murphy added, “a possible merger definitely has some upsides, costs being one of them.”
