What to Look For During the Solar Eclipse

The 400 FactorThe 400 Factor is what allows the moon to completely block the sun during total solar eclipses. The sun is approximately 400 times wider than the moon, but it is also approximately 400 times farther away, so they appear to be the same size in our sky.
Baily’s BeadsJust before totality as the moon continues to move across the sun, several points of light shine around the moon’s edges. Known as Baily’s Beads, these are light rays from the sun streaming through the valleys along the moon’s horizon. Baily’s Beads are short-lived and may not last long enough to be noticeable to all observers of the total solar eclipse. Immediately after, the Baily’s Beads will disappear until eventually only a single bright spot will remain along the edge of the moon’s shadow. This bright spot resembles the diamond in a giant diamond ring formed by the rest of the sun’s atmosphere. Totality is almost here — but keep those eclipse glasses on until the moon is completely in front of the sun.
Comet 12P/Pons-BrooksDuring totality the sky will become very dark, as if it were dawn or dusk. If the skies are clear, observers can see the sun’s outer atmosphere, the corona, with their own eyes. The corona is otherwise too dim to be seen against the bright face of the sun. Also, the planets Jupiter, Venus, and Mercury might be visible, plus in ideal conditions, a comet, 12P/Pons-Brooks, will be visible. As the moon continues to move across the face of the sun, there will be a brightening on the opposite side from where the diamond ring shone at the beginning. This is the lower atmosphere of the sun beginning to peek out from behind the moon, and it is the signal to stop looking directly at the eclipse. Make sure your eclipse glasses are back on — or you are otherwise watching the eclipse through a safe, indirect method — before the first flash of sunlight appears around the edges of the moon. Rick McMahan is a NASA Solar System Ambassador in the volunteer program created by the Jet Propulsion Laboratory of Pasadena, California.
