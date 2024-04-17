Protest Party

UNDERWRITING SUPPORT PROVIDED BY

Jules Rabin, center, celebrated his 100th birthday with friends and family by protesting the Israeli war in Gaza on April 6 at the intersection of State and Main streets in Montpelier. A lifelong activist and baker from Marshfield, Rabin is seen here with fellow activist and co-founder and director of the Bread & Puppet Theater, Peter Schumann, left. Mary Azarian, in a hat, is third from the right. See Rabin’s letter to Michael Herzog, Israeli Ambassador to the United States, on the Commentary page.