Montpelier to Limit Amount of Leachate It Processes

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), also known as “forever chemicals”
because they never break down, and are harmful to human health according to the Environmental Protection Agency. A truckload a day equals about 100 gallons, Heney said. Councilor Cary Brown asked what would be accomplished by reducing the acceptance rate from two trucks to one. Heney said it is to protect the water as much as possible from contamination. “The more I read about it — this is really bad stuff,” Heney said, describing how the chemicals are still being dumped into the Winooski and winding up in Lake Champlain. He further said he would like to limit how it affects a lot of Vermonters and “a lot of our neighbors.”
Proclamation of AppreciationThe council will be issuing a proclamation of appreciation for Dona Bate, who served on the council for 10 years. Mayor Jack McCullough said she was a great city council member who always did her homework. “She will be missed,” he said. Since Bate could not attend in person, they will wait until she can to present her with the proclamation.
AppointmentsTim Senter was appointed to the Capital Complex Commission, Dona Bate to the Montpelier Transportation Infrastructure Committee, and Linda Young to the Tree Board.
PresentationsFollowing discussion on leachate and other matters, the City Council heard from the Cemetery Commission, the Department of Public Works, and the Assistant City Manager. First, Jake Brown and Patrick Healy presented a report on the scope of work done by the Cemetery Commission. Then, Kurt Motyka, director of the Department of Public Works presented, followed by Kelly Murphy, assistant city manager.
Cemetery CommissionThe Green Mount Cemetery was created with a donation of $1,000 in 1853 from Calvin Keith, Healy said. The cemetery was to be enclosed and planted thickly with trees — with a certain portion reserved for the poor. It is now run by five commissioners, a cemetery technician (who does mowing, plowing, and monument maintenance), and a seasonal employee who helps out in summer months. But the main workforce comes from the Northeast Regional Correctional Facility in St. Johnsbury. Healy said those six inmates plus a supervisor are crucial to keeping the cemetery in shape while keeping the budget manageable. They help with realigning the markers, cleaning monuments, and maintaining electric fences to keep bears away from beehives. Using the corrections crew saves $200,000 per year, Healy said. However, even with the savings, the commission can no longer keep the “country club look.” It takes 250 labor hours to mow once, he said. Healy described how the burial practices have changed since the 1980s. The cremation rate is almost 80% in Vermont, he said, which requires less space in cemeteries. But Green Mount still uses the marble vault at its entrance to store 40 to 50 bodies when the country cemeteries are unable to perform burials in winter. Additionally, “green burials” — in which harsh embalming chemicals are not used — are more prevalent. Burial plots currently cost $1,500 for a single grave to a Montpelier resident and $2,400 for an out-of-state resident.
Department of Public WorksMontpelier has four miles of pipe distribution, 20 bridges — 15 vehicle bridges and five pedestrian bridges — according to Motyka. It also has 23 miles of sidewalks, including 15 miles of concrete and 8 miles of asphalt, 286 street lights, and seven traffic signals. Maintaining these infrastructure items includes paving, painting street markings, winter maintenance, prepping streets for state projects such as removing asphalt and adjusting manhole covers, hydrant flushing, sewer maintenance, and more. Additionally, the department has mechanics who maintain vehicles used by all city departments, including fuel management. The department also oversees the water treatment at Berlin Pond, tends to ice jams around the city and monitors the storm runoff overflow management. McCullough noted he has seen several postings on Front Porch Forum concerning the condition of the Granite Street Bridge. Motyka said it is the only bridge that has a wooden deck, so they need to put a layer of asphalt on it so it can withstand plowing. However, the asphalt doesn’t adhere well to the wood, which causes potholes. This is more of a rideability concern than a structural/safety concern, Motyka said. However, he added, DPW plans to patch the holes.
Strategic Plan Infrastructure OverviewAssistant City Manager Kelly Murphy presented the fiscal year 2023–25 strategic plan. The plan includes projects that would be ideal to take on at some point, but that are not currently in the budget. One of the goals is to improve the paving in the city, but Motyka said there currently isn’t enough money in the budget to reach the ideal goal. Other items include improved American with Disabilities Act projects, rebuilding City Hall, the police department, and fire department. The plan may be seen at montpeliervt.portal.civicclerk.com/event/5582/files/attachment/6523. Councilor Pelin Kohn said she would like to see dollar figures attached to proposed projects to help her decide which ones she would prioritize. Fraser said as projects come forward in the form of proposals, they will have dollar figures attached.
UNDERWRITING SUPPORT PROVIDED BY