Montpelier Alive: Celebrate Eclipse Weekend In Downtown Montpelier!
While the total eclipse on April 8 will last a few minutes, Montpelier will be celebrating all weekend. You’ll find a wide range of activities, from Friday, April 5, through the eclipse evening April 8. Start the weekend with Art Walk on Friday at 4 p.m. Check out the 19 venues throughout downtown featuring art by local artists, plus enjoy music by the street performers, Brass Balagan. Montpelier salutes National Poetry Month with PoemCity throughout all of April. Look for hundreds of poems on downtown store windows, written by local Vermont students and poets alike. Visit Montpelier Alive’s Community Calendar for a list of which PoemCity events are scheduled over the weekend (montpelieralive.com/calendar). And don’t miss a new production by Lost Nation Theater, “I Am My Own Wife,” starting Friday, April 5, and running all weekend, Enjoy a party or two on Saturday, April 6. Woodbelly Pizza and Heart Energy Arts Lab will host a pre-eclipse dance, starting at 8 p.m., featuring DJ Red Wolf and DJ King Crouch. The party celebrates both spring and the continued resilience efforts for flood recovery. Get tickets early as space is limited. Another party will be held at the Redfield House, at 149 State Street, from 4 to 8 p.m. with food from Outdoggin It and music featuring local artist Sara Grace along with Bluegrass Beats and Danny C & Company.Blossom Wellness Center will host two events. First on Saturday, April 6 from 3 to 5 p.m., the studio is offering Zen Eclipse: Finding Balance in the Shadow Restorative Yoga Workshop; and on Sunday, April 7, from 2 to 4 p.m., check out In the Path of Totality: Solar Eclipse Sound Bath Ceremony. On eclipse day, Monday, April 8, from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m., at Christ Church, Central Vermont BIPOC hosts a Community Wellness Gathering featuring games, food, music, chair massages, and herbal classes. Also on eclipse day, several downtown restaurants that are normally closed on Mondays will be open, many with grab-and-go foods. Check out the map of open restaurants on April 8 on sandwich boards posted around town. The Vermont History Museum will also be open, featuring eclipse activities, and The Quirky Pet will host Joshie’s Amazing Colossal Eclipse Party for Dogs and Their People from 12 to 4 p.m. Montpelier Alive has designated two viewing sites, on the Statehouse lawn and on the VCFA Green. The Community Wellness Gathering party offers another viewing site at Christ Church, as well. If you haven’t picked up your eclipse glasses yet, many downtown stores have them for sale, or stop by the Montpelier City Hall, City Clerk’s Office for a pair. During the afternoon, each area will have music, food vendors, restrooms, and trash receptacles. While waiting for the eclipse to start, if watching on the VCFA Green, a DJ will be curating a pre-eclipse selection from 12:30 to 2 p.m. On the Statehouse lawn, a DJ will be spinning music from 12 to 2 p.m. for a “sunny,” pre-eclipse vibe. At the top of the Statehouse stairs, check out the Vermont Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired’s LightSound device, which makes the eclipse accessible for people who are blind and visually impaired by converting light into sound. The sound changes into three different sounds (bassoon, clarinet, and the low click/rumble) as the overhead light (eclipse) progresses. After the eclipse, avoid the traffic heading out and stay for dinner and parties all around town. Businesses hosting eclipse parties include Barr Hill, Bent Nail Bistro, Hugo’s, and Three Penny Taproom. Check out everything happening in our walkable downtown on our eclipse webpage at montpelieralive.com/eclipse. Many thanks to VSECU and National Life for their support with Montpelier’s eclipse planning. Carolyn Grodinsky is the Montpelier Alive events and marketing coordinator.