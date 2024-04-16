Household Hazardous Waste Facility to Open Next Year

A Stop-off for Hazardous Waste
Incentives to PermanenceThe expansion of household hazardous waste processing is being funded by approximately $600,000 in grant money awarded to the waste management district in 2020 and 2021 from the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources (ANR). A 2017 report had found that a permanent household hazardous waste facility was considered critical missing infrastructure. The CVSWMD has long held several annual collection events for household hazardous materials, such as the one held in early April at the Barre Town Garage. At other times, people who need to dispose of these materials must travel to a year-round collection facility elsewhere in the state or use a private contractor. The ANR was concerned about the rising costs of holding collection events, according to Kelly, so in 2019 it issued a request for proposals. “We knew that part of the solution would be facilities that could manage this waste [and] offer more services than just one day a year,” he said.
Next StepsThe waste management district is working to obtain required permits and to conduct site and environmental assessments, Lay-Sleeper said. They are working with Weston & Sampson Engineers, Inc. on the plan. The site’s current owner is the company Lague Inc., and a purchase agreement is in place, according to Lay-Sleeper. Permitting with the town of Berlin has gone smoothly, according to Thomas J. Badowski, the town’s zoning administrator. However, Berlin’s Development Review Board (DRB) has not yet issued a permit, according to Badowski. It has asked the waste management district to provide additional information about stormwater, access, and security lighting at the site, he said. Minutes from an April 2 meeting of the Berlin DRB indicate the district must also communicate with the owner of the abutting property to obtain an access easement, as part of the driveway falls on that property. The plan is to use municipal water and sewer services and to add a second fire hydrant. “They’ve been very proactive on seeking advice from the town, and, to their credit, they have taken that advice,” said Badowski of CVSWMD. “In my opinion, [they] have put forth a fairly reasonable application for consideration by the Development Review Board.” The board will take up the matter again on May 7. In the meantime, CVSWMD employees are being trained to safely handle and store hazardous household wastes. “Anybody can buy them, but it does take some specialized training to know how to deal with them appropriately,” Lay-Sleeper said. “Oftentimes, people will get something, use a little bit of it, and then the rest will sit in their garage [until] the container breaks and it’s still in their garage, and then they’ve contaminated their garage. And maybe … they just wash it out in the yard and then contaminate the storm drains in the yard.” The goal, he added, is to “make sure that we’re getting out ahead of that and getting any materials to the professionals to deal with.”
