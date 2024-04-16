Heard on the Street, Apr. 17, 2024

Law Enforcement Officials Commended for Saving a Life

Montpelier’s Dairy Creme For Sale

Cedar Hill Apartments Under Boil Water Notice

Montpelier Police Officer Hunter Lane, Montpelier Detective Alesha Donovan, and Vermont State Police Trooper Ryan Riegler have been commended, according to the City Manager’s report dated April 13, for saving a life on Feb. 23, when they responded to a call that pivoted into a first response to a drug overdose. Officer Lane and Detective Donovan went to the area in the call and found a vehicle stopped along the shoulder of State Street out where it becomes U.S. Route 2. They determined the passenger was overdosing on drugs, and Lane administered several doses of NARCAN opiate blocker and called an ambulance. Lane directed the driver to move the vehicle out of the roadway, where he and Donovan extracted the unresponsive passenger onto the muddy, snowy shoulder. Detective Donovan began administering CPR as Trooper Riegler of the Vermont State Police arrived on scene and provided an automated external defibrillator. The patient recovered consciousness thanks to the efforts of Lane, Donovan, and Riegler and was transported to the hospital.The summer spot for creemees and cheeseburgers on Route 2 is up for sale. The eatery and gathering spot, located at 320 State Street, has posted on its Facebook page that it will be open for the 2024 season until a sale is finalized. Located on the outskirts of Montpelier, the Dairy Creme serves up to around 2,000 customers a day.Beginning April 3, the city of Montpelier Public Works Department had to shut down water service because of a water service line break at Cedar Hill Apartments. In accordance with the water supply rules, a boil water notice is required for all water system customers who reside at Cedar Hill Apartments. The boil water notice will remain in effect until the city is able to collect water samples that pass testing for coliform bacteria.