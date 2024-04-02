Eclipse Events Around Central Vermont



Diane Sophrin’s “Spots Of Retribution 2” is showing at the Front gallery, 6 Barre Street, Montpelier, April 5–28, along with other eclipse and poetry imagery. Photo courtesy of the Front.

April 4 — Tiny Acorn is hosting eclipse-themed story hours at 10:30 a.m.

April 4 and 6 — The Waterbury Library is hosting eclipse-themed story hours at 10:30 a.m.

April 6 — Zenbarn is hosting Shred is Dead: An Eclipse Weekend Grateful Dead Party at 7 p.m.

April 7 — Vermont GoodFire Cannabis is hosting its one-year anniversary party with music and food from 12 to 4 p.m.

April 7 — MakerSphere is hosting an art show and sale from 4 to 7 p.m.

Schools have been canceled, events are planned, and many businesses that don’t typically open on Mondays will open for what appears to be a once-in-a-lifetime event on Monday, April 8. On that day, Vermont falls within the path of totality of a solar eclipse — the sky will darken like night for about three of the approximately 142 minutes of the eclipse. Read on for information about eclipse-centered events happening around central Vermont.1 to 5 p.m., Merchants Row, Barre. Featuring vendors, music, eclipse glasses, T-shirts, and more, organized by the Barre Partnership.2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Jaquith Public Library, 122 School Street, Marshfield. Solar eclipse glasses and other viewing devices will be available, as well as models and activities to demonstrate what is happening. If the day is cloudy, the eclipse will be streamed online inside the library.12 to 5 p.m., 961 U.S. Route 2 in Middlesex. Gather with friends, family, and neighbors on the green at Camp Meade for a celestial celebration of this once-in-a-lifetime cosmic crossing. With live music, street performers, glassblowing demos by Sam Lightner of Lightner Glass, kids’ activities, science-themed story walk, wood-fired pizza from Red Hen, food from All Good Eats, beer/wine by The Local, and much more. Admission is $10/adult (kids are free); each ticket includes ISO-certified eclipse viewing glasses. Parking is available at Camp Meade and along U.S. Route 2. No dogs, folding chairs, or outside food/drink please.10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Montshire Museum of Science, One Montshire Road, Norwich, is hosting two days of solar eclipse celebrations with hands-on activities and StarLab sessions throughout the day on Sunday and Monday, then view the eclipse with Montshire educators on Monday, April 8, at 2 p.m.is handing out 5,000 free pairs of eclipse glasses, holding a Pinhole Camera Workshop for ages 8 and up on Saturday, April 6, and will provide portable toilets and public parking the day of the event. The workshop starts at 2 p.m. at the Anderson Field Recreation Building, 27 Butler St., Waterbury. Public parking is available at the Waterbury Municipal Center, 28 N. Main St.; Anderson Athletics Field, 27 Butler St.; Hope Davey Park, 116 Maple St.; the Ice Center Arena, 546 River Rd., Waterbury (Monday only). Other Waterbury eclipse events: