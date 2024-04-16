Creating Food Sovereignty: Ananda Gardens’ CSA Model Works for Farm and Family

Building CommunityThe wood for Ananda’s newest structure is local, and the compost on their field came from an East Montpelier business. “We’ve met guys that were in elementary school when we started the farm, and now they’re like highschoolers, or they’re out of university. And some even have come to the farm to help in the summer,” said Oliva. “What we have here is opening our doors, for the community to come and witness their food growing in front of their eyes.” Ananda Gardens hosts the soil health program for the Northeast Organic Farming Association of Vermont and has hosted music and dance events as well, Oliva noted.
Embracing New Farming TechniquesSullivan said rather than doing something no other farm is doing, “I would say we’re like early adopters for technologies or practices that are going to become more popular.” Sullivan said he’s moved toward mulching and cover-cropping to build up soil nutrients, avoiding the use of a tractor on the gardens. He adopted no-till practices five years ago, and said he knows a lot of new farms “that are just going right into this style.” “Our labor-to-land area is really high,” said Sullivan, noting that a farm five times their size could have the same sized team. “I think our team in general is really great,” he said. “We couldn’t be doing what we’re doing without them. A practice they’ve adopted from larger farms is automated temperature control for the greenhouses. Sullivan can remotely control temperatures through his smartphone. “Before, we couldn’t go out,” said Oliva. “It’s like a game changer for the family.”
Leveraging Vermont’s ResourcesAnanda Gardens was awarded the The Spirit of Enid Wonnacott Award this year from NOFA Vermont. “We’re actually certified organic through them, and they have been great partners,” said Oliva, adding they have training with NOFA. While the state of Vermont provides financial support for small-scale agriculture, there’s “not as much as it should be. And it’s pretty competitive,” said Oliva, noting 300 to 600 farms apply for the same grant funds. After the July 2023 flood, Ananda Gardens received financial support from the Vermont Agency of Agriculture through the Local Food Purchase Assistance Plus program, and a grant from NOFA. “But the only reason that grant was available to us was because of the flood. A lot of the farms around had very significant losses.” “Sometime, we’re going to reach out to the community and do a big GoFundMe thing to supplement the grant that one day we’ll hopefully get,” said Oliva, because most grants require matching grants. “For example, they give you $50,000. But you have to come with $50,000 yourself,” she said. “So it’s challenging.” Sullivan said he hoped to “do what we do better. That’s our goal, and add blueberries and apples.” The fruits are being planted now and will begin to yield in the coming years. He added that few other farms mix growing fruits and vegetables. “My husband hasn’t been sleeping. He’s been dreaming about this orchard since forever,” said Oliva. Just up the road from the farming operations, Oliva and Sullivan are building new housing, intended ultimately for farm workers. “One of those things that deter people from working here is you know how hard it is to find a place in Montpelier, and it’s expensive,” said Oliva. “We should be doing what we feel called to do, even if it’s for a period of life, we should engage, and go, and fulfill that call and explore it and see where that takes us,” said Oliva. The farmstand has opened for the CSA and non-members Thursdays from 3 to 7 p.m., and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Farmstand and CSA information can be found at anandagardens.com.
