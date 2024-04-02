Community and Business News in Brief: Apr. 3, 2024

Sheena Khan Joins Montpelier AliveMontpelier Alive recently hired Sheena Khan as its communications and marketing manager. Over the past year, the nonprofit downtown revitalization organization has stretched its mission to accommodate and help meet community needs. Khan brings a background in arts management with a focus on nonprofits and community-building. Khan has collaborated extensively on various marketing efforts with teams across the United States and abroad throughout her professional career. Khan will oversee the ThinkVT initiative for the central Vermont region, supporting marketing efforts for the city of Montpelier and helping to connect newly relocated people with their local community. She will also manage and execute daily marketing and communications efforts for Montpelier Alive. Khan describes herself as an arts advocate and nature-lover who believes in the power of community and connection. She is passionate about cultural exchange, diversity and inclusion, and expanding the reach and impact of small businesses and organizations — considering them to be the backbone of a strong community.
Kenley Dean Extravaganza: Ken Squier Celebration of LifeOn Saturday, May 4, Thunder Road International Speedbowl in Barre hosts the “Kenley Dean Extravaganza — A Celebration of Life, for the One-and-Only Ken Squier.” The Extravaganza begins at 12 p.m., with the annual Thunder Road car show starting at 9 a.m. While the particulars, including a panel of speakers, are still in the planning stages, this is an event to celebrate a one-of-a-kind life. Dave Moody said, “This is truly a celebration of Ken. Although we were, and are, saddened by his loss, we also all know that he wouldn’t stand for some somber, black suit get-together.” Gov. Phil Scott noted, “One of the things we all agreed on is this will certainly be a celebration, a time to tell our favorite Ken stories and a time to remember all that he has done for our state and, of course, the sport of stock car racing.” The pit gate opens at 7 a.m. for Thunder Road and American-Canadian Tour teams for car show set-up. Gates open at 9 a.m. for spectators, free of charge, with the Extravaganza to begin at noon. Practice for Thunder Road opening weekend divisions will follow the services. For more information, contact Thunder Road at 802-244-6963, media@thunderroadvt.com, or thunderroadvt.com. —press release
Fuel Your Neighbors Campaign Raises $325,769Capstone Community Action’s Fuel Your Neighbors campaign, powered by VSECU, raised $325,769 to support emergency food and heating assistance programs for vulnerable Vermonters.
A mild winter could not offer enough relief for Vermont households who struggled to make ends meet with the high cost of food and fuel, including the challenges intensified by the devastating floods of July and December 2023. Fortunately, Capstone supported hundreds of families to access the basic needs of food and heating assistance. “It is shocking to learn that we have seen a 200% increase in the number of people accessing food at our Barre Food Shelf this year compared to two years ago. The higher costs of food, fuel, and rent and loss of pandemic hunger relief benefits leaves lower income families struggling to make ends meet,” stated Sue Minter, Capstone’s executive director. “The generous support of our community of donors makes it possible for us to provide nutritious food and meals for our neighbors who need it.” The “Fuel Your Neighbors” campaign ran from Nov. 28, 2023, Giving Tuesday, through March 6, 2024 to raise awareness and funds to support vulnerable Vermonters with emergency food and heat assistance. This is the eighth year Capstone and VSECU have partnered on this effort, raising over $1,570,000 since 2016. —press release
