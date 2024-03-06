Where Will the Farmers Market Go?

Hidden devastation

Plans to haul up flood-ruined basement infrastructure at a downtown parking lot are clashing with the farmers market’s plans to return to that lot. The board of the Capital City Farmers Market learned Feb. 26 that the Department of Buildings and General Services wants them to relocate from 133 State Street, where vendors sold food and crafts last year before the July flood. The market was first held at that site in 2020. The lot is needed this summer so heavy equipment, like trucks and a crane, can carry out flood remediation, according to David DiBiase, Deputy Commissioner of the department, who testified before the Senate Committee on Agriculture last week. But the decision blindsided the nonprofit organization, which had been told last fall that the lower lot would be available. The board immediately contacted lawmakers and asked on social media that others do the same.“Had we known all of this last November, when we were given the thumbs-up, we’d have planned differently. But to find out on Monday was a shock,” said John Snell, the board’s customer representative, to the committee Friday, March 1. After floodwaters forced vendors out of the state-owned lower lot last summer, they moved to the grassy quadrangle at Vermont College of Fine Arts for the rest of the season. But that location had drawbacks, and vendors had been looking forward to returning downtown. DiBiase described alternatives in his testimony Thursday and Friday. Among them: the lot at 2 Taylor Street across from the transit center, the string of connected lots across from 133 State, and the lot behind the Department of Labor on Green Mountain Drive. “I just worry about 133, to constrain us to not be able to do some of that work, that it may become a conflict and slow that process up,” DiBiase said. But market manager Keri Ryan told lawmakers that the farmers market fully understands what’s involved. “We’re not new to construction projects,” she said. “All we ask is that we be included in the planning process.”Last summer’s flood caused some $300 million in damage to 17 Capitol Complex buildings, according to DiBiase. “Much as they look great from the surface, below grade, they were wrecked,” he said. Fixing that at 133 State Street means the upper lot, at least, will be a busy place. Basement-level electrical, plumbing, and heating equipment will be lifted by crane through the roof of the small icehouse behind the building, set down for disassembly, and placed in dumpsters or trucked away. Meanwhile, a generator will continue to run there throughout the summer, and construction traffic will use the single entrance that the upper and lower lots share. “I don’t like the liability sound of having the equipment in the same parking lot as where vendors and shoppers are coming to,” remarked Sen. Irene Wrenner (D-Chittenden-North). A start date remains unclear, as does exactly how much space the project will require, DiBiase said. Discussions with contractors and architects are underway.The market has moved five times since 2018, putting it in “survival mode,” according to Hannah Blackmer, board vice president. It has also “cost us a small fortune in new signage to keep our customers informed,” Ryan said. But the moves have also offered vendors experience with some of the alternatives. Experiments with holding the market along several cordoned-off blocks of State Street have been popular with customers, but harmed brick-and-mortar businesses on that stretch, according to Blackmer. A stint at 2 Taylor Street did not work out either. “During rain events, some of our vendors had full-on streams running through their tents and had to be relocated,” Blackmer said. “And because the location is next to the river with no sheltering businesses or buildings or trees, the wind at times was too dangerously strong for us to safely use our tents and became a safety hazard.” As for the Vermont College of Fine Arts, Snell cited problems with parking, loading and unloading, and the impossibility of not destroying the grass. It was also hard on customers with mobility issues. In addition, he said, “economically, the big one was we didn’t get tourists up there. Down here, we do. It made a big difference in the income.” The Statehouse Lawn would be acceptable for a week now and then, according to board member Lila LePage. But Snell told The Bridge they did not want to have to compete with others using it — or destroy the grass. The Department of Labor lot, though roomy and not expected to experience disruptions, is not conveniently walkable to or from downtown. Snell said the market has rented space in the past, and that it has also looked unsuccessfully into purchasing a lot. Given these experiences, board members said the lower lot at 133 State is their best alternative. “When I say that we have considered every lot to the extreme, we have thought of every possible option,” Ryan said. “Because we have moved five times in five years, it may come across as we’re easily adaptable, we’re flexible. And we are,” Blackmer said. “But just because we are capable of making these pivots under duress and extreme circumstances does not mean that we should continue to do so, especially when there is no emergency at hand and there are alternative options for planning in place.”While the board’s reaction to the prospect of losing 133 State was swift and indignant, DiBiase said the department had only intended to start a conversation. “It’s not a hill that we want to die on,” he said. Sen. Brian Collamore (R-Rutland) asked if the agency could delay the work at 133 State. “The planning priorities [mean] it would be best to do it this summer,” DiBiase said. “If there’s really no other way, we will adjust … we’re not going to sit here and just be stonewalling this group.” Nonetheless, the market may experience further disruptions in the next few years unless it chooses to set up at the Department of Labor, he said. Committee chair Sen. Robert Starr (D-Orleans) asked the parties to notify the committee if they are unable to find a resolution after a couple of weeks.