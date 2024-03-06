Then and Now, Mar. 6, 2024

UNDERWRITING SUPPORT PROVIDED BY

In 1900, placid water behind the Bailey/Clothespin dam created attractive reflections of downtown structures including the 1898 steel truss bridge over the Winooski River, the wooden E.W. Bailey grain elevator, and the three-story National Spring Clip Company building. The Colton Saddlery Hardware building was beyond the bridge on Winooski Avenue and the State House dome, not yet gilded, could be seen above the top of the bridge. Today, only the State House dome and river remain in this scene. The grain elevator burned in 1923; the spring clip building was demolished and the Sarducci’s building moved onto its site in 1962; Winooski Avenue became a wider Memorial Drive in 1963; and the bridge was replaced in 1976.