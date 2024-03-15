Short-Term Transitional Shelters Opening Tonight

Vulnerable Population Category Points

Disabled Veteran (as defined in 38 U.S.C. § 4211) 1

Individual with an open case receiving services from the Family Services Division 1

SSI or SSDI applicant with medical documentation of disability 1

Individual discharged from a 48-hours or more inpatient hospital stay, within the past 30 days, who has an ongoing medical need related to the hospitalization 2

Individual over 18 years of age discharged from the custody of the Department for Children and Families within the past 3 years 1

Reach Up recipient 1