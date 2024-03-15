Short-Term Transitional Shelters Opening Tonight

- Berlin: 190 Junction Road (ANR Annex)
- Brattleboro: Former VT Yankee administrative building, next door to the Windham County Sheriff’s Department
- Burlington: 108 Cherry Street (former Health Department offices)
- Rutland: 88 Merchants Row (Asa Bloomer Building)
Adverse Weather Conditions PolicyToday, March 15, the Department for Children and Families (DCF) Adverse Weather Conditions Policy transitions back to eligibility determination on a night-to-night basis, depending on the weather. The policy provides temporary shelter during harsh winter weather for Vermonters experiencing homelessness.
- Temperatures (or wind chill) are forecasted to dip below 20 degrees Fahrenheit, or
- Temperatures are forecasted to dip below 32 degrees Fahrenheit, with a greater than 50% chance of precipitation.
- Either condition must be in the forecast for at least three hours, between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m., based on the town in which DCF’s local district office is located.
ImpactThe Adverse Weather policy does not impact households that meet one of the below categories or are a member of the “June Cohort:”
- Households experiencing homelessness due to the death of a spouse or minor dependent child
- Households who lost their housing due to domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, stalking, human trafficking, or other dangerous or life-threatening conditions that relate to violence against the individual or a family member
- Households who lost their housing due to a court-ordered eviction or constructive eviction, over which they had no control
- Households experiencing homelessness due to a natural disaster such as a flood, fire, or hurricane
- Households including a person age 65 or older
- Households with children 18 years of age or younger (19 if attending school)
- Households including a person receiving SSI or SSDI
- Households including a member with a disability or health condition documented on the Emergency Housing Disability Variance Request Form
- Households including a person pregnant in their third trimester
- Households with four points from the table below:
People who do not meet any of the above categories, but believe they have a qualifying disability or health condition must have a qualified health professional (physician, nurse, midwife, counselor, clinician, etc.) complete the Emergency Housing Disability Variance Request Form to be eligible for housing from March 15 through June 30, 2024.
|Vulnerable Population Category
|Points
|Disabled Veteran (as defined in 38 U.S.C. § 4211)
|1
|Individual with an open case receiving services from the Family Services Division
|1
|SSI or SSDI applicant with medical documentation of disability
|1
|Individual discharged from a 48-hours or more inpatient hospital stay, within the past 30 days, who has an ongoing medical need related to the hospitalization
|2
|Individual over 18 years of age discharged from the custody of the Department for Children and Families within the past 3 years
|1
|Reach Up recipient
|1
|Individual on probation or parole with the Department of Corrections who has been incarcerated for 12 consecutive months and released within the past 6 months
|1
Resources
- Learn more about the Emergency/General Assistance Program
- Call the Emergency Housing Line at 1-800-775-0506
- Visit your local DCF Economic Services Division (ESD) District Office
