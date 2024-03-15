Home News and Features Short-Term Transitional Shelters Opening Tonight

The State of Vermont Agency of Natural Resources Annex building at 190 Junction Road, Berlin. Google screenshot.
The State of Vermont has set up short-term transitional shelters to support people experiencing homelessness who do not qualify for General Assistance Emergency Housing, and are no longer eligible for state funded rooms in hotels/motels unless established weather conditions are met. Opening tonight, these shelters will give people more time to seek alternate housing, and for state and community partners to connect with those looking for additional services. National Guard members, medical professionals, and security personnel will staff each shelter to provide a safe space for people to sleep.

All shelters will be open from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. for up to seven days. People must arrive before 11 p.m. and should have minimal personal items. Weapons and substance use are prohibited. Service animals are welcome.

  • Berlin: 190 Junction Road (ANR Annex)
  • Brattleboro: Former VT Yankee administrative building, next door to the Windham County Sheriff’s Department
  • Burlington: 108 Cherry Street (former Health Department offices)
  • Rutland: 88 Merchants Row (Asa Bloomer Building)
The State, municipalities, and community partners will continue assessing the shelter needs and connecting people with services for longer-term housing solutions.

Adverse Weather Conditions Policy

Today, March 15, the Department for Children and Families (DCF) Adverse Weather Conditions Policy transitions back to eligibility determination on a night-to-night basis, depending on the weather. The policy provides temporary shelter during harsh winter weather for Vermonters experiencing homelessness.

The policies criteria for eligibility from March 15 through April 15 are:

  • Temperatures (or wind chill) are forecasted to dip below 20 degrees Fahrenheit, or
  • Temperatures are forecasted to dip below 32 degrees Fahrenheit, with a greater than 50% chance of precipitation.
  • Either condition must be in the forecast for at least three hours, between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m., based on the town in which DCF’s local district office is located.
This change is consistent with prior year Adverse Weather Policy and was communicated to clients qualifying for hotel shelter.

Impact

The Adverse Weather policy does not impact households that meet one of the below categories or are a member of the “June Cohort:”

  • Households experiencing homelessness due to the death of a spouse or minor dependent child
  • Households who lost their housing due to domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, stalking, human trafficking, or other dangerous or life-threatening conditions that relate to violence against the individual or a family member
  • Households who lost their housing due to a court-ordered eviction or constructive eviction, over which they had no control
  • Households experiencing homelessness due to a natural disaster such as a flood, fire, or hurricane
  • Households including a person age 65 or older
  • Households with children 18 years of age or younger (19 if attending school)
  • Households including a person receiving SSI or SSDI
  • Households including a member with a disability or health condition documented on the Emergency Housing Disability Variance Request Form
  • Households including a person pregnant in their third trimester
  • Households with four points from the table below:
Vulnerable Population CategoryPoints
Disabled Veteran (as defined in 38 U.S.C. § 4211)1
Individual with an open case receiving services from the Family Services Division1
SSI or SSDI applicant with medical documentation of disability1
Individual discharged from a 48-hours or more inpatient hospital stay, within the past 30 days, who has an ongoing medical need related to the hospitalization2
Individual over 18 years of age discharged from the custody of the Department for Children and Families within the past 3 years1
Reach Up recipient1
Individual on probation or parole with the Department of Corrections who has been incarcerated for 12 consecutive months and released within the past 6 months1
People who do not meet any of the above categories, but believe they have a qualifying disability or health condition must have a qualified health professional (physician, nurse, midwife, counselor, clinician, etc.) complete the Emergency Housing Disability Variance Request Form to be eligible for housing from March 15 through June 30, 2024.

Resources

