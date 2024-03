Short-Term Transitional Shelters Opening Tonight

Berlin : 190 Junction Road (ANR Annex)

Adverse Weather Conditions Policy

Temperatures (or wind chill) are forecasted to dip below 20 degrees Fahrenheit, or

Temperatures are forecasted to dip below 32 degrees Fahrenheit, with a greater than 50% chance of precipitation.

Either condition must be in the forecast for at least three hours, between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m., based on the town in which DCF’s local district office is located.

Impact

Households experiencing homelessness due to the death of a spouse or minor dependent child

Households who lost their housing due to domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, stalking, human trafficking, or other dangerous or life-threatening conditions that relate to violence against the individual or a family member

Households who lost their housing due to a court-ordered eviction or constructive eviction, over which they had no control

Households experiencing homelessness due to a natural disaster such as a flood, fire, or hurricane

Households including a person age 65 or older

Households with children 18 years of age or younger (19 if attending school)

Households including a person receiving SSI or SSDI

Households including a member with a disability or health condition documented on the Emergency Housing Disability Variance Request Form

Households including a person pregnant in their third trimester

Households with four points from the table below:

Vulnerable Population Category Points Disabled Veteran (as defined in 38 U.S.C. § 4211) 1 Individual with an open case receiving services from the Family Services Division 1 SSI or SSDI applicant with medical documentation of disability 1 Individual discharged from a 48-hours or more inpatient hospital stay, within the past 30 days, who has an ongoing medical need related to the hospitalization 2 Individual over 18 years of age discharged from the custody of the Department for Children and Families within the past 3 years 1 Reach Up recipient 1 Individual on probation or parole with the Department of Corrections who has been incarcerated for 12 consecutive months and released within the past 6 months 1

Resources

Learn more about the Emergency/General Assistance Program

Call the Emergency Housing Line at 1-800-775-0506

Visit your local DCF Economic Services Division (ESD) District Office

The State of Vermont has set up short-term transitional shelters to support people experiencing homelessness who do not qualify for General Assistance Emergency Housing, and are no longer eligible for state funded rooms in hotels/motels unless established weather conditions are met. Opening tonight, these shelters will give people more time to seek alternate housing, and for state and community partners to connect with those looking for additional services. National Guard members, medical professionals, and security personnel will staff each shelter to provide a safe space for people to sleep. All shelters will be open from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. for up to seven days. People must arrive before 11 p.m. and should have minimal personal items. Weapons and substance use are prohibited. Service animals are welcome.The State, municipalities, and community partners will continue assessing the shelter needs and connecting people with services for longer-term housing solutions.Today, March 15, the Department for Children and Families (DCF) Adverse Weather Conditions Policy transitions back to eligibility determination on a night-to-night basis, depending on the weather. The policy provides temporary shelter during harsh winter weather for Vermonters experiencing homelessness.The policies criteria for eligibility from March 15 through April 15 are:This change is consistent with prior year Adverse Weather Policy and was communicated to clients qualifying for hotel shelter.The Adverse Weather policy does not impact households that meet one of the below categories or are a member of the “June Cohort:”People who do not meet any of the above categories, but believe they have a qualifying disability or health condition must have a qualified health professional (physician, nurse, midwife, counselor, clinician, etc.) complete the Emergency Housing Disability Variance Request Form to be eligible for housing from March 15 through June 30, 2024.