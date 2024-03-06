School Budget Defeated, City Budget Passes

Voting at Montpelier City Hall, Town Meeting, 2024. Photo by John Lazenby. Dan Jones, candidate for Mayor of Montpelier, hands out flyers to voters. Photo by John Lazenby.

Outside City Hall on Town Meeting Day, Nathan Suter’s rainy sign suggests statewide action on public school funding. Photo by John Lazenby.

McCullough Keeps Mayoral Seat, Gil Takes District 1; Primary: Haley Trounces Trump Montpelier taxpayers have shot down the school budget by 293 votes – at a vote of 1,507 ‘no’ to 1,214 ‘yes’ – but they passed the city budget with flying colors by 2,935 to 771. Additionally, the city has retained its incumbent mayor, Jack McCullough, but lost incumbent City Councilor Dona Bate (District 1) to newcomer Adrienne Gil. McCullough got 1,441 votes compared to challengers Dan Jones’s 994 and Carlton Langston Anderson’s 182. Gil got 622 votes compared to Dona Bate’s 164 and Nat Frothingham’s 94.The details for Montpelier’s Town Meeting Day election results are below: Mayor (2 year term)Dan Jones 994 Jack McCullough 1,441 Carlton Langston Anderson 182 City Council District 1 (2 year term) Adrienne Gil 622 Nat Frothingham 94 Dona Bate 164 City Council District 2 (2 year term) Sal Alfano 767 City Council District 3 (2 year term) Cary Brown 644 Parks Commission (5 year term) Kassia Randzio 2,074 City Clerk (3 year term) John Odum 2,389 Montpelier Roxbury School Board (3 year term) Scott A. Lewins 1,438 Mia Moore 1,806 Montpelier Roxbury School Board (two 1 year term) Tim Duggan 1,155 Thomas “Tim” Favorite 615 Jake Feldman 1,301 Montpelier Roxbury School Clerk Tammy Legacy 1,889 Montpelier Roxbury School Treasurer Hillary Montgomery 1,937 Ballot Questions ARTICLE 4. Shall the voters appropriate the sum of $11,860,353 for the payment of debts and current expenses of the City for carrying out any of the purposes of the Charter, plus payment of all state and county taxes and obligations imposed upon the City by law to finance the fiscal year July 1, 2024 to June 30, 2025? (Requested by the City Council) Yes 1,935 No 771 ARTICLE 5. Shall the voters of the school district adopt a budget of $32,046,114 which is the amount the school board has determined to be necessary for the ensuing fiscal year? (Requested by the School Board) Yes 1,214 No 1,507 ARTICLE 6. Shall the voters of the school district appropriate $270,000 necessary to supplement the Capital Reserve Fund in support of the District? (Requested by the School Board) Yes 1,519 No 1,124 ARTICLE 7. Shall the voters appropriate the sum of $4,080 as compensation to the Mayor for services for the fiscal year July 1, 2024 to June 30, 2025? (Requested by the City Council) Yes 2,279 No 411 ARTICLE 8. Shall the voters appropriate the sum of $12,240 ($2,040 each) as compensation to the Council Members for their services for the fiscal year July 1, 2024 to June 30, 2025? (Requested by the City Council) Yes 2,248 No 427 ARTICLE 9. Shall the voters appropriate the sum of $9,700 (Chair $1,500; Vice Chair $1,200; others $1,000 each) as compensation to the School Directors for their services for the ensuing fiscal year? (Requested by the School Board) Yes 2,093 No 557 ARTICLE 10. Shall the voters authorize the Board of School Directors to hold any audited fund balance as of June 30, 2024 in a reserve (assigned) fund to be expended under the control and direction of the Board of School Directors for the purpose of operating the school? (Requested by the School Board) Yes 1,893 No 683 ARTICLE 11. Shall the voters authorize the City to levy a special assessment of $0.0515 per $100 of appraisal value on properties within Montpelier’s Designated Downtown not used entirely for residential purposes? The assessment shall be apportioned according to the listed value of such properties except that the assessment for any property also used for residential purposes shall be reduced by the proportion that heated residential floor space bears to heated floor space for such property. Funds raised by the assessment shall be used to improve the downtown streetscape and to market the downtown. (Requested by the City Council) Yes 1,777 No 834 ARTICLE 12. Shall the voters appropriate the sum of $444,070 to be used by the Kellogg-Hubbard Library for the fiscal year July 1, 2024 to June 30, 2025? (by petition) Yes 2,321 No 394 ARTICLE 13. Shall the City Voters authorize expenditures for Central Vermont Home Health & Hospice in the amount of $23,500? (Requested by the City Council) Yes 2,450 No 255 ARTICLE 14. Shall the Charter of the City of Montpelier as amended, be further amended to give the City Council the power to provide by ordinance protections for residential tenants from evictions without “just cause” by adopting and adding a new section 301(b)9? (by petition) Yes 1,524 No 1,114 PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY Democratic Race: Joseph Biden Jr, 1,689 Mark Steward Greenstein, 11 Jason Michael Palmer, 4 Dean Phillips, 37 Cenk Uygur, 21 Maryanne Williamson, 76 Republican Donald Trump, 130 Nikki Haley, 529 Chris Christie, 16 Ron DeSantis, 7 Vivek Ramaswamy, 4