School Budget Defeated, City Budget Passes

By
Carla Occaso
-

Signs for candidates and causes, in this case mayor, district one councilor, and the Kellogg-Hubbard Library, outside Montpelier City Hall. Photo by John Lazenby.
McCullough Keeps Mayoral Seat, Gil Takes District 1; Primary: Haley Trounces Trump

Montpelier taxpayers have shot down the school budget by 293 votes – at a vote of 1,507 ‘no’ to 1,214 ‘yes’ – but they passed the city budget with flying colors by 2,935 to 771. Additionally, the city has retained its incumbent mayor, Jack McCullough, but lost incumbent City Councilor Dona Bate (District 1) to newcomer Adrienne Gil. McCullough got 1,441 votes compared to challengers Dan Jones’s 994 and Carlton Langston Anderson’s 182. Gil got 622 votes compared to Dona Bate’s 164 and Nat Frothingham’s 94.

Voting at Montpelier City Hall, Town Meeting, 2024. Photo by John Lazenby.
Dan Jones, candidate for Mayor of Montpelier, hands out flyers to voters. Photo by John Lazenby.
The details for Montpelier’s Town Meeting Day election results are below:

Mayor (2 year term) 

Dan Jones 994

Jack McCullough 1,441

Carlton Langston Anderson 182

City Council District 1 (2 year term) 

Adrienne Gil 622

Nat Frothingham 94

Dona Bate 164

City Council District 2 (2 year term) 

Sal Alfano 767

City Council District 3 (2 year term) 

Cary Brown 644

Parks Commission (5 year term) 

Kassia Randzio 2,074

City Clerk (3 year term) 

John Odum 2,389

Montpelier Roxbury School Board (3 year term)

Scott A. Lewins 1,438

Mia Moore 1,806

Montpelier Roxbury School Board (two 1 year term) 

Tim Duggan 1,155

Thomas “Tim” Favorite 615

Jake Feldman 1,301

Montpelier Roxbury School Clerk 

Tammy Legacy 1,889

Montpelier Roxbury School Treasurer 

Hillary Montgomery 1,937

  

Ballot Questions 

ARTICLE 4. Shall the voters appropriate the sum of $11,860,353 for the payment of debts and current expenses of the City for carrying out any of the purposes of the Charter, plus payment of all state and county taxes and obligations imposed upon the City by law to finance the fiscal year July 1, 2024 to June 30, 2025? (Requested by the City Council)

Yes 1,935

No 771

ARTICLE 5. Shall the voters of the school district adopt a budget of $32,046,114 which is the amount the school board has determined to be necessary for the ensuing fiscal year? (Requested by the School Board)

Yes 1,214

No 1,507

ARTICLE 6. Shall the voters of the school district appropriate $270,000 necessary to supplement the Capital Reserve Fund in support of the District? (Requested by the School Board)

Yes 1,519

No 1,124

ARTICLE 7. Shall the voters appropriate the sum of $4,080 as compensation to the Mayor for services for the fiscal year July 1, 2024 to June 30, 2025? (Requested by the City Council)

Yes 2,279

No 411

ARTICLE 8. Shall the voters appropriate the sum of $12,240 ($2,040 each) as compensation to the Council Members for their services for the fiscal year July 1, 2024 to June 30, 2025? (Requested by the City Council)

Yes 2,248

No 427

ARTICLE 9. Shall the voters appropriate the sum of $9,700 (Chair $1,500; Vice Chair $1,200; others $1,000 each) as compensation to the School Directors for their services for the ensuing fiscal year? (Requested by the School Board)

Yes 2,093

No 557

ARTICLE 10. Shall the voters authorize the Board of School Directors to hold any audited fund balance as of June 30, 2024 in a reserve (assigned) fund to be expended under the control and direction of the Board of School Directors for the purpose of operating the school? (Requested by the School Board)

Yes 1,893

No 683

ARTICLE 11. Shall the voters authorize the City to levy a special assessment of $0.0515 per $100 of appraisal value on properties within Montpelier’s Designated Downtown not used entirely for residential purposes? The assessment shall be apportioned according to the listed value of such properties except that the assessment for any property also used for residential purposes shall be reduced by the proportion that heated residential floor space bears to heated floor space for such property. Funds raised by the assessment shall be used to improve the downtown streetscape and to market the downtown. (Requested by the City Council) 

Yes 1,777

No 834

ARTICLE 12. Shall the voters appropriate the sum of $444,070 to be used by the Kellogg-Hubbard Library for the fiscal year July 1, 2024 to June 30, 2025? (by petition)

Yes 2,321

No 394

ARTICLE 13. Shall the City Voters authorize expenditures for Central Vermont Home Health & Hospice in the amount of $23,500? (Requested by the City Council)

Yes 2,450

No 255

ARTICLE 14. Shall the Charter of the City of Montpelier as amended, be further amended to give the City Council the power to provide by ordinance protections for residential tenants from evictions without “just cause” by adopting and adding a new section 301(b)9? (by petition)

Yes 1,524

No 1,114

PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY

Democratic Race:

Joseph Biden Jr, 1,689

Mark Steward Greenstein, 11

Jason Michael Palmer, 4

Dean Phillips, 37

Cenk Uygur, 21

Maryanne Williamson, 76

Republican

Donald Trump, 130

Nikki Haley, 529

Chris Christie, 16

Ron DeSantis, 7

Vivek Ramaswamy, 4

Man holding orange sign that say Want a Better way to fund education? Call your legislator.
Outside City Hall on Town Meeting Day, Nathan Suter’s rainy sign suggests statewide action on public school funding. Photo by John Lazenby.
