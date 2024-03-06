Heard on the Street, Mar. 6, 2024

Police: Don’t Wait for Dunkin’ in Travel Lanes

Goddard Café Closing in April

Outer Spice Café Goes in Former Maple Valley Spot

Parks Dept. Raising Funds for Youth Workers

Sheep Shop Café Opens in South Woodbury

Although they didn’t specifically mention any business names, the Montpelier Police Department recently urged people via social media to avoid obstructing traffic while waiting to “turn into multiple different businesses along the Berlin Street/River Street/Route 2 corridor.” They further advised the public to pull into the parking lot to make a purchase instead of waiting in line for the drive through. Police warn motorists that stopping/standing “in the traveled portion of a roadway is prohibited and can result in enforcement action.”Goddard Café has announced its demise on social media recently. One of several recent Facebook postings said, “Two final weeks of café service followed by breakfast buffet March 14-22. Enjoy your favorite country dishes for the last time.” This is in the wake of Goddard College going fully virtual for one year, effective April 1. At that time, many workers are to be laid off from their positions — possibly temporarily, according to information issued by the administration in January. Several Goddard employees received notice of their layoff on March 1, according to a staffer.Outer Spice Café opened in December at the former longtime home of Maple Valley in Plainfield. Their liquor license was approved by the selectboard June 7, 2022. Outer Spice is a domestic LLC registered by Daniel Dolan of Marshfield. It is located at 8195 Route 2 in the former longtime location of Maple Valley — a popular roadside restaurant and shop.Friends of the Montpelier Parks Department is raising money to pay for this year’s youth conservation corps. The group hopes to fund the program through a combination of grants, donations, and FEMA funds, according to a press release. Therefore they have returned any funds donated through a GoFundMe campaign since that money exceeded the amount gained from other sources. Those who wish to donate money to fund future program years may send contributions to Montpelier Parks, 39 Main St., Montpelier, VT, with “MYCC” on the memo line. Questions can go to Alec Ellsworth at aellsworth@montpelier-vt.org or Matt Wilson, mwilson@montpelier-vt.org.A new Victorian styled café in Woodbury combines the usual cafe offerings — specialty coffees, artisanal teas, and fine pastries — with handcrafted sheep goods and local artisan products at a farm store. Also offered: free wi-fi, feeding the sheep, farm tours, events and workshops. A four-day grand opening for the Sheep Shop Café is planned for Thursday March 7 through Sunday March 10 at 1820 VT Route 14 in South Woodbury.