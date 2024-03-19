Heard on the Street, Mar. 20, 2024

Paine Turnpike Closed for at Least 18 MonthsPaine Turnpike in Berlin, the road leading from Montpelier’s Berlin Street to Interstate 89, has been closed since the July 2023 flood, when heavy rains formed sinkholes in and near the road. And it may be at least 18 months before it opens again. “The problem is we don’t really know the extent of these sinkholes. We don’t know what subsurface has been eroded until you dig everything up,” said Berlin Town Administrator Tom Badowski. The fix is “serious dollars” he said — somewhere between $2 million and $3 million. The town is seeking state and federal funding to cover the cost, “and they have a process.” Badowski said it could be a year to get funding, and another four to six months of construction before the road can reopen.
Yankee Wine & Spirits ReopensMontpelier’s spirited beverage shop, Yankee Wine & Spirits, on 126 Main Street, has reopened. According to its website yankeewineandspirits.com, “The damage caused to our store due to the flooding July 10th has now been repaired. We are happy to announce that as of March 4th we are now reopened!”
Barre Hosting Eclipse Block PartyBarre Partnership is hosting a solar eclipse block party on April 8 in Merchants Row/Enterprise Aly. Executive Director Tracie Lewis reported about the planned event to the Barre City Council during its meeting Feb. 27. DJ Chuck Lyford is scheduled to play tunes, vendors will be on hand, and eclipse glasses may be obtained at the site, according to the Barre Partnership Facebook page. Events will happen at the same time as the total solar eclipse, which is on a trajectory to occur that afternoon.
Montpelier Winter Parking Ends April 1Winter parking rules end April 1, but until then, all cars must be parked on the correct side of the street from midnight to 5 p.m. each day. The correct side of the street is indicated by whether building numbers are odd or even, according to the odd or even calendar day. For example, you must park on the odd side of the street on odd-numbered calendar days and even sides of the street on even calendar days. Transition time — when you need to move your car to the opposite side of the street, is from 5 p.m. to midnight. No parking is allowed downtown from 1 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.
